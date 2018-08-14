Black Knights sharpen weapons in scrimmage

West Memphis Christian prepared to defend their crown this season with two scrimmage games in Tunica

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The state championship West Memphis Christian Black Knights took to the field, wearing full pads, in a game situation for the first time since their epic MAIS Class A championship victory last season this past Friday, traveling to Tunica Academy for a pair of scrimmages.

West Memphis Christian traveled back home with two ties, ending the 20 minutes of game time with both Lee Academy and Tunica Academy with a final score of 8-8. But, more important than earning a scrimmage victory was getting an in-game look at his team, according to West Memphis Christian head coach Marcus Davidson.

“We ran the ball every down in the first game with no passing,” Davidson said. “Then we turned around and played Tunica in the second game and passed it every down except for twice, just to give everybody an open mind and let them know that I can do either and I didn’t want them to know what I was going to do when they had to face me.” The highlight of the first game for the Black Knights came five plays in when, out of a slot-man Malik Barrow got pitched a reverse which he ran into the endzone from 45 yards out, making up for West Memphis Christian’s only touchdown of the opening game.

With a slew of senior backs, like Barrow, and senior Parker Benson who carried the ball 43 times in West Memphis Christian’s state championship victory last season, the Black Knights have the potential to, once again, be dominating on the ground out of Davidson’s midline veer scheme. The loss of three offensive lineman from last season, however, could limit its effectiveness, though Davidson doesn’t seem worried “We still got some work to do on the offensive line,” Davidson said.

“We’ve got a bunch of newbies up there and we’re having to correct and fix some stuff, but, I think once we get in a little better shape and these guys learn what we’re trying to do and execute up there, we’ll be fine.”

The Black Knights looked completely different in the second game, playing to the enjoyment of Benson and his stable of receivers by airing the ball out on almost every offensive play. West Memphis Christian’s passing attack made an immediate impact as Benson faked a tunnel screen pass and hit senior Daron Mosley on a post route for an 80-yard touchdown.

Though he admits to being a bigger fan of the running attack, Davidson was impressed with the Black Knights ability to pass the ball, running a spread set, a two tight end set and a trips set with three wideouts and a single tight end.

“We threw it around, pretty much, at will,” Davidson said. “We had a few boo-boos here and there and didn’t’ run some routes at full speed, but, pretty much everything was open and we could toss it around and do what we wanted to do…I’m not a pass happy guy, but it was good to know that we can do that and have that in our repertoire if we need it. It’s not my forte and not my desire, but we do have the ability to execute it.”

Much like the offensive line, the West Memphis Christian defense is also dealing with a multitude of new players, looking different than last season’s squad which caused over 50 turnovers and scored in all but one game. Davidson says this season’s defense isn’t quite up to par as last year’s smothering group, but that he has faith they will look very similar as the season progresses.

“Defense is going to be fine, I believe,” Davidsons aid. “We’ve got some work to do. Coming off a championship defensive team last year, we had to rebuild after the loss of six seniors. I thought we were going to look a little better than what we showed the other day, but it was all stuff that can be fixed. WE just have some clean-up work that we need to do.”

The Black Knights take the field for the first time in the 2018 season this Friday when West Memphis Christian host Macon Road Baptist at 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples