Bulldogs benefit from valuable gift at back-to-school drive

Earle’s state championship winning basketball teams now have even more help with the addition of a shooting machine

Earle High School kicked off the new semester this past weekend with a backto- school drive, providing children with school supplies for the upcoming year and presenting the Earle Bulldogs state championship boys and girls teams with a very special present for the upcoming year, a shooting machine.

Shooting machines are used by most high school basketball teams to help players practice their shooting. A large new covers a backboard with a tunnel running up to the basket. When a player shoots, the ball falls down either the net or tunnel into a machine which spit the ball back out to the shooter, increasing the number of shots a player can take during practice in a shooter amount of time.

Obviously, tripling the amount of reps a player gets in a practice is a huge advantage to the shooter.

Shooting machines also help with player accountability, practicing to achieve a certain goal, analyzing practice states in order to create a more effective game strategy and working on game-like shots and scenarios.

“It’s going to help the boys and girls out with their shooting percentage and getting a nice workout,” said Earle interim head boys’ basketball coach Carl Miller. “It’s going to help our outside shooters and our perimeter shooters a lot.”

The advantage that the state-of-the-art shooting equipment brings doesn’t come cheap, however, with shooting machines often running into the $5,000-$6,000 range.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, the Earle Alumni Cardinal Club managed to foot the bill and add potency to a boys team which won the 2A state championship last year for a third consecutive season with a record of 29-7 and a girls team which won the state title for the second time in three season with a record of 30-5.

“It’s something that we’ve been asking about and looking to get,” Miller said. “It was kind of costly and we’ve been asking for it for several years, but we finally got it here and we’re going to make good use of it.”

Miller says the machine is strictly for the use of Earle High School basketball players and will not be rented out or leased out to any other school or program.

On top of the huge donation from the Earle Alumni Cardinal Club of the shooting machine, the Club and Earle High School also joined forces to provide school supplies for hundreds of kids.

Miller reports between 600-700 people attending the event which provided more than just essentials for the classroom.

“It was a huge turnout,” Miller said. “They gave away backpacks and school supplies. We did a lot. We had a barbecue.

They gave away free haircuts. We had music. The kids didn’t have to buy any school supplies. The district and the Cardinal Club came together and had everything they needed for the teacher’s classrooms and the students. It was a good time.”

Earle students are now putting those supplies to good work during school hours as the Bulldogs boys’ and girls’ basketball players put the shooting machine to good work after school during practice.

The Bulldogs don’t take the basketball court again until September 20th when Earle tips the season off at Central High School in West Helena, but Bulldog fans can see their football team in action at Central High School in West Helena on August 31 when the Bulldogs kick the football season off at 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples