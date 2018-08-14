MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

s Atmgwij; li. TAIUMJS(Apri2itoMay21 GEMMI(May21toJam® CANCEM (JJam® 21 JJnnHy 22) For Wednesday, August 15, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Something unexpected, especially dealing with inheritances or shared property, might prompt you to have a serious, practical discussion with a boss, parent or someone in authority. It's time to act.

Be patient with partners and close friends today, especially this morning. Don't blow your cool. Later, educational or travel plans look solid.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Equipment breakdowns might be just one reason your work routine changes this morning. Ultimately, this will prompt you to make practical plans to ensure you're covered in the future.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Protect your kids from accidents early this morning. Later in the day, discussions about social plans, education for your kids or exploring the arts will be positive.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Something will interrupt your home routine this morning. (It might be an argument.) A serious discussion, especially with someone older, will yield positive advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Think twice before you speak or act early this morning to avoid regrets. Later in the day, a serious discussion will be practical and productive. Well done!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This morning, guard your money and your possessions against something unexpected. Later in the day, you might buy something long-lasting and practical.

to Aung. 22

VIMS©(Anngo23toSept22) LMBEA(Sept23to©eft,22

CAIPMCOIEN (KD©e= it® JJam> AQUAEinU§(JJæiiiio2®toMb»IS)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are restless this morning. (Don't do anything you will later regret.) Fortunately, a serious discussion with someone, probably older or more experienced, will bring you benefit later in the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) As this day begins, you feel restless and uneasy about something. Don't worry, because as the day wears on, you feel fine. In fact, you will be quite productive working alone or behind the scenes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Avoid arguments with a friend or member of a group this morning. Instead, look for ways to make long-range plans and focus on your goals. You can do this.

AQUARIUS(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be polite with parents and bosses early this morning. Don't look for trouble. Later in the day, discussions will be productive.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Travel plans might be canceled or changed early this morning. You will find it easy to study something serious today, especially later. A teacher might help you.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are perceptive, disciplined and creative because you can see beyond the obvious. You stand up for your beliefs. This year it's time to think success, power and money! Oh yes, it's a year of harvest and major achievements because you are reaping the benefits of the past decade. You will taste power and leadership in all your relationships. Get going. Make it happen!

(Mk 19 to Marcila 2®)

IBOENTOPAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)