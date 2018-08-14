News Briefs

– The Crittenden County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at noon, on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Election Commission Offices in the Crittenden County Office Building adjacent to the Crittenden County Court House. The public is invited to attend.

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading – Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• National Health Center Week – Now through Aug.18 at East Arkansas Family Health Center, 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Patient Appreciation Day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health screenings and materials, refreshments, door prizes and fitness accessories will be available. For additional details call the center at 870-735-3842.

• Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention – Convention #1 Aug. 17-19 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. For program times and information contact Russell Reed at 901-494-7305, reedrL89@gmail.com. Convention #2 Aug. 24-26 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. For information contact Kenneth Webb at 901-491-8254 webbklec@bellsouth.net. Convention #3 Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Cook Convention Center. For more information contact Craig McCampbell at 901-508-8980 mccampbell. 47@gmail.com

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals For All Children – After School at Risk Program beginning Aug. 20, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019 at the locations listed: Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; L.R. Jackson Elementary, 2395 SL Henry St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Jr. High, 331 W. Barton Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S.L. Henry-Unit 45 Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; and Wonder Jr. High, 1401 Madison Ave. Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m. Tutoring Resources Available.

• EACH Performance – Rhone Mislay Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• Labor Day Weekend Celebration – On Labor Day weekend several families from the Porter Lake and Horseshoe Lake area will be coming together to celebrate the legacy left by our ancestors. We will be recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by those who came before us. There will be food, fun, and fellowship for the entire family. If you are a part of that group from Bruins, Buck Bayou, Seyppel, and Pearland, and want to participate, please contact Melvin Davis or Dmandel Young for additional information at melvin.davis614@gmail.com or dmandsr@gmail.com

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• West Memphis High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion – Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Friday Meet and Greet 7 until 11 p.m. at CG’s Catering, 5499 N. Main, Crawfordsville. Saturday, also at CG’s Catering, 6 to 7 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 7 to 8 p.m. Dinner Hour and 7:30 until 11:30 p.m. The Hired Guns Band will play for dancing. $75 per person if paid by Aug. 18. For more information contact Trish Smith at 870-7324655 or 901-491-8830.

• Delta Market – Every Saturday through Sept. 1, at ASU Mid-South (North side of Broadway), from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local fruits and vegetables, specialty and prepared foods, arts and crafts and food trucks.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – Tuesday Sept. 4th, from 12 to 4 p.m., to be held at East Ark Family Health Center, 900 N 7th St. West Memphis. This class is open to everyone, NO TEST, with completion, you file with your Insurance company for a 3 year discount. Cost is AARP member $15.00 (must show your card), non members $20.00. For more information or to reserve your seat contact: Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870-339-2180.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• Double Devil Feast – The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8 oz steak, baked potato, slaw, roll and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman at 870-733-4259.

• 3rd Annual Education is the Key Fundraiser – Come join the men of the West Memphis-Marion (AR) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as they host 'Donor Days.' This fundraiser is partnership between Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and ASU Mid-South Foundation. 100% of the funds donated will go to support Student Activities. Donor Days will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Marion.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Free 50+ Expo – Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. Enjoy fun, games, exercise, nutrition sessions and more! You will also be able to shop with a variety of vendors. Stop by and visit: Healthcare Officials and West Memphis Police Department. For information contact Tamara Hood at 870-6362418 or Alleyene Peters at 870-733-2404.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival.com

• Class of West Memphis High School 1968 Reunion – Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. Friday night attending West Memphis vs. Jonesboro football game and the will class of ‘68 will be recognized. There will be a tailgate party round 5 p.m. Entrance to the game is $5 per person and each class members is responsible for the cost. Saturday night at 7 p.m. Meadowbrook Country Club. Cost is $30/$60 per couple. Pay in advance by Sept. 15 to Gary Masner, 581 E. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301.

• EACC Presents ‘All Hands on Deck’ – Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. For tickets or informaton call 870-6334480. ext. 352 or www.eacc.edu.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

