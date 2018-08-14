Our View

Let’s let the voters decide on Issue 1, OK?

This latest underhanded attempt by opponents of an initiative that would limit lawsuit damages, as well as give the Legislature rule-making authority over the courts by attempting to get a Pulaski County Circuit judge to issue a preliminary injunction against Issue 1 fell on its face as it well should.

In a two-page order, Judge Mackie Pierce ruled that his court has jurisdiction over the suit against Secretary of State Mark Martin — who certifies the placement of the issue on the ballot — but that no irreparable harm will occur if an immediate injunction against the certification is denied.

This backdoor attempt by former Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey by using the court system to keep the initiative off the ballot this November comes as no real surprise in light of what is at stake.

As we’ve pointed out, Issue I, if we, as voters approve, would set caps on attorneys’ fees and certain “non-economic “ lawsuit damages, as well as give lawmakers more control over the courts.

Now, we all know every attorney in Arkansas, particularly those labeled as “ambulance-chasers” are fighting hard and spending major dollars to defeat this Issue 1, and for obvious reasons.

Although Judge Pierce declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Issue 1 we’re told the plaintiff still has time to prevail through a writ of mandamus or a declaratory judgment before the November election.

Lawyers on both sides weren’t surprised over Judge Pierce’s ruling based on the fact that the Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether or not Issue 1 can be placed on the ballot in plenty of time before the election.

The plaintiff’s argument is that the proposal violates the constitutional separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches, and unconstitutionally combines disparate measures into one amendment.

Opponents also say the measure would supersede juries and place arbitrary limits on damages.

To be more specific, the proposed amendment would cap non-economic damages awarded in lawsuits to $500,000 and would restrict punitive damages to $500,000 or three times the amount of compensatory damages awarded, whichever is higher. Issue 1 would also allow the Legislature to increase these limits with a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate. It also would cap attorneys’ contingency fees at 33 1/3 percent of the net amount recovered in the lawsuit, something that lawyers that thrive on such litigation strongly oppose.

And, finally Issue would give the Legislature the power to change, repeal or adopt rules for the state’s courts, which of course sends shock waves up the spines of these lawyers.

Issue 1 has the strong support of the state’s business community as well as the state Chamber of commerce while opposition comes from the Arkansas Bar Association, retired judges and those individuals associated with the state’s legal system.

Unless there is some legitimate legal reason Issue 1 shouldn’t be presented to voters to decided we would hope that the integrity of our state’s highest court will be maintained.