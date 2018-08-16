Devils look dominate in tune up

West Memphis had their way with Batesville as the Blue Devils prepare for seasn kickoff this Tuesday

WM School District After watching his team execute at an unusually proficient level for so early in the season and totally dismantling an undermanned Batesville squad, West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore tried hard to suppress a huge grin.

'It's just a scrimmage,' he emphasized over and over after his team's preseason jaunt against the Pioneers on Tuesday night at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

The Blue Devils, who play for real next Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Little Rock Central, scored every possession except one during the portion of the scrimmage where an entire half of football was played, and ran up a 28-0 margin over the Pioneers when the 24 minutes were over.

'We say every year we play one of these things that we try not to look at the scoreboard…it's all about execution,' said a visibly pleased Elmore.

'We'll take this, though.

But it's like I told the team a few minutes ago, we're going to hold them to a higher standard. We're proud of the way we played tonight, but we're going to have to get better as the season progresses.'

The first part of the scrimmage saw 10 scripted plays for both teams' second- teamers and sophomores. But clearly the most fun was the two quarters that climaxed the evening.

Among the highlights for the Blue Devil varsity was the blazing speed of senior wide receiver Devin Olloway, a transfer from Bartlett, Tenn. Olloway snatched a pass from junior quarterback Owens McConnell and then turned on the jets, outracing a host of Batesville defenders for a 56-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the game.

It was Olloway's second TD strike of the game. He hauled in an 8-yard scoring pass from McConnell earlier in the second period.

'He's got some real speed,' Elmore said.

'We're proud he moved into our (school) district.

There's no question he's going to make some big plays for us. Hopefully that's just a sign of things to come.'

McConnell, the clear winner for the No. 1 quarterback spot, completed 7 of 13 passes for 156 yards for three touchdowns. He threw one interception late in the final period.

McConnell's other touchdown pass went to senior Jatavius Tucker for 54 yards on a perfectly placed deep ball.

And the Blue Devils showed balance with a cadre of running backs coming in and out of the lineup, led by seniors Rodney Doby, Kelvin Love and Latavian Thomas.

'I think what jumped off the page for me was the way we were able to run and throw the ball tonight,' Elmore added. 'We had a little trouble at first running the ball, but our coaches made some blocking adjustments that got us back on the right track.'

A Blue Devil defense which earmarked a 10-2 campaign a year ago, looked like it hadn't missed a beat by taking the Pioneers away from anything they wanted to do offensively.

Seniors Hasani Adams and Mark Robinson each had a quarterback sack.

Batesville head coach Dave King, whose team went 7-4 last year, admitted the Blue Devils were simply too much for his troops.

'West Memphis was just simply over our heads,' King stated. 'We came over here real nervous. In the 10-play (portion) of the game we did OK, but in the game-type conditions part, (West Memphis) just basically man-handled us. I think we only had three first downs.'

The Blue Devils will now begin preparation for their season-opener against Central. The game is officially dubbed the Bank of England Mortgage Kickoff Classic presented by 103.7 The Buzz.

The home team will by West Memphis, which will get 100 percent of all presale tickets, which are $10 each.

Tickets can be purchased at the Academies of West Memphis main office and at the West Memphis School District's administrative office on south

Avalon.

By Billy Woods