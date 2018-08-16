East Arkansas AGFC Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

Lake Poinsett

(updated 8-8-2018) Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said heat and humidity have kept a lot of the fishermen inside. It won’t be long until the weather will be bringing them back. Bait sales have been slow recently here at Lake Poinsett State Park; but, we are maintaining a good supply of what you need for a successful day on the water. While Lake Poinsett is closed for up to two years undergoing repairs, there are other lakes in the immediate area for anglers to check out, including Lake Hogue and Lake Charles. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is now stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Crown Lake

(updated 8-8-2018) Boxhound Marina (870) 670-4496 said the water level is about 2 feet below normal level and the clarity is clear. Temperature was in the high 80s and approaching 90 degrees at last check.

Bream are fair on red worms or crickets. Still reports this week on crappie. Bass fell off the past week; anglers reported results were fair, with the best bites early in the morning or late in the evening. Topwater plugs are the way to go. Catfishing is fair on liver or nightcrawlers.

Spring River

(updated 8-8-2018) Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides. com (870) 955-8300 said water levels are running at 284 cfs at the spring and water clarity has been clear. Catching has been great early in the day with the bite slowing down after noon. Olive Woollies are great some days, and other days a candy com or hot pink Y2K can work great. It can always be productive to run a small nymph behind either fly. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been working great on the spinning rod – hands down one of the most consistently producing fishing methods on the river. Fish the Trout Magnet below a float just off the bottom. It can also be productive on a fly rod in local creeks with a fast strip back. Always superglue the bodies on the hook the night before to keep it from sliding down, (updated 8-8-2018) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870) 435-2169 said the Spring River is navigable. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is here and there are many boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

White River

(updated 8-8-2018) Triangle Sports (870) 7937122 said the water is so low that it’s hard to fish, and there is nothing to report. Also, a tournament is scheduled there next week and no one is talking about catches, the folks at Triangle say.

Angler of the Year

Over the weekend West Memphis’s own Mark Rose was named Angler of the Year 2018 at the Forrest Wood Championship in Hot Springs. Mark (center) shows off his award with fan Justin Craven and fellow West Memphis native Amber Rae Dunn (left) who sang the National Anthem at the weigh-ins on Saturday night.

