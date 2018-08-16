HOROSCOPE

TATOUS (Aprii 2® to May 2®

GEMIMI(May21toJTmh®2® CAMCEE(Jnmm®21toJMy22)

For Friday, August 17, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Romance is favored today! It's the perfect day to tell someone that you love him or her. Enjoy social outings and playful activities with children. Have fun!

Family matters, especially practical family discussions, will work out well for you today. There will be strong feelings of affection between family members.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will be delighted with your everyday surroundings today. Likewise, conversations with others will be pleasant, diplomatic, lighthearted and upbeat.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might see ways to make more money or boost your income in some way today. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will enjoy talking to others today, especially in a social way. Enjoy the arts, musical concerts or chatting with friends. Take the day off, if you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a lovely day for a short drive in the country or to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. Virgos love pristine nature, but often end up living in the city.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and members of groups, because people are warm and gracious

toAeg„22)

today. They also are interesting and charming, which is a bonus!

SCORPIO(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is the perfect day to deal with bosses, parents and VIPs, because everyone is charming and receptive. Therefore, ask for what you want, because you likely will get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will enjoy travel today. You also will enjoy studying. You especially will love to meet people from other cultures who are different.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to discuss how to divide or share something, because all parties will be generous and fair-minded. People are eager to please, which is half the solution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is the perfect day to mend broken fences with a friend. All discussions with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly because of a mutual respect and affection.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with co-workers and customers will be warm and friendly today. This is the kind of day where you realize how fond you are of someone. You might even tell this person how you feel. (Why not?)

BORN TODAY: You are intuitive, charismatic, courageous and caring. You like to be knowledgeable and informed. This year, exciting changes and new beginnings await you as you begin a new cycle. What you begin now will unfold in the future. Therefore, it's time to clarify your goals. It's also time to take initiative. Good news! Your physical strength will

YOUIBOEN TODAYS

increase this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)