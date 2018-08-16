Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail. com

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist Did you ever go into a place of business or get out of the car and feel uncomfortable? Something is just not right. It was probably nothing but, sometimes the primeval instinct warns us. Similar to when you see a snake and know it’s poisonous. These feelings go back to cave man picking up his club and stepping out side his cave looking for the bear. He was prepared to protect his family and himself. We don’t carry clubs, but a pistol would make you feel much more comfortable.

The U.S. Constitution allows us to protect our homes and through the 2nd Amendment, allows to protect our homes with fire arms. Rifles, shotguns, and pistol are legal in our homes. The question is what is legal in the public? Some guns are legal any where, like the duck hunter taking his shotgun to the blind, or taking your weapon to the gun smith to be repaired, but can you carry the “big iron” on your hip walking down the street?

The answers to many legal questions and how to receive a concealed handgun permit is certified instructor Aubrey Zachary, whose office is on the 4th floor of the Mid Continent Bldg. Zack is a retired captain on the West Memphis Police Department certified by the Arkansas State Police to teach concealed handgun training and approve the permit. The actual permit must be issued by the Arkansas State Police.

He teaches classes every other week and the class is composed of four hours of lecture and one hour of shooting on the range. 75 percent of his students are female. The classes are usually small with about a dozen students and the cost is $80 per student plus $137 to the state for a back ground check. The basic conceal license is good for five years and then must be renewed. The renewal class cost $30 and the state $60. If needed, Zack offers an enhanced class and training.

According to the 2nd Amendment we have the right to carry arms, either open or concealed when we go on the street, however there are “Prohibited Places” where a concealed permit is required such as publicly owned buildings, government meetings, athletic events, universities, and many other places. Enhanced carry license allow guns into high schools, courtroom, jails, and places prohibited by Federal law. Business managers have the right to prohibit guns in their stores if there is notification when entering the business. You may have noticed the “No Guns” signs on doors.

When registering for Zack’s class, it is confidential and the long term information is valuable. The class is informal and he presents the information in a well organized manner and gladly answers any questions, saying there not any dumb questions. He is well schooled in the legal aspect of getting a permit and has spent his life in the arms business. We talked about teachers having a concealed gun in class. His thought was if the teacher wants to, and goes through the proper training, it would be a benefit to the class. Many national politicians are protected by armed security, are not the lives of students just as valuable? Give Aubrey Zachary a call at 901-6479053.

Papa Duck went to a Ducks Unlimited district meeting in Wheatley last week and visited with regional director, Tye Anderson, to discuss starting up a new chapter in Crittenden County. There is not an active chapter in the county. The first chapter was the East Arkansas chapter started in 1973 and later the Marion Chapter. Any body interested in getting DU going again, please let me know. We need a chapter for the waterfowl and its fun to visit with fellow duck hunters.

Fishing has been slow due to the August heat and a bad case of “lock jaw” in the fish. Catfish is the species to target, especially the rivers and deep water lakes. Trout fishermen are doing well in the cold water streams, but they are several hours drive away. Catch some fish and send me pictures and stories of how the “big one” did not get away. Be sure that young fisherman is with you.

Dove season is close, so take the kids out and break some clays. Ask The Game Warden needs some questions. It might save you a trip to visit Judge Thome. Lakeside Taxidermy needs some trophies to mount. The service is fast, the price

is right, and quality is very good.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail. com

The crowd enjoys a good meal as they prepare to discuss Ducks Unlimited business.

Outdoors enthusiasts are looking to start a new local chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

Aubrey Zachary teaches a gun permit class.

A young marksman takes aim at a DU shooting event.

