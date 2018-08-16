Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club Fall Soccer —

Register now at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis through Aug. 18 (early discount available through July 15). Leagues will be co-ed, with several divisions for ages PK4 through 12th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by the Boys & Girls Club.

***

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 year-old tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 413-3453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Volleyball — Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

***

• Fall Softball Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18, for girls 1st through 9th grade in teeball, machine pitch and kid pitch divisions. Call (870) 7351658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis. Early discount available through July 15.

