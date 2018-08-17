Black Knights kickoff season

West Memphis Christian hosts Macon Road to open upthe 2018 season tonight By Collins Peeples

sports@ theeveningtimes.com The current MAIS Class A state championship West Memphis Christian Black Knights kickoff the new season tonight by welcoming Macon Road Baptist.

Macon Road was one of only three teams to beat the Black Knights last season, earning a 13-12 victory in Week 1, as West Memphis Christian went on to an 11-3 finish resulting in an epic 56-48 overtime victory for a state title in Jackson, Mississippi.

Even though it’s the first game of the season. West Memphis Christian head coach Marcus Davidson isn’t taking anything for granted in Macon Road and head coach’s Frank Bowman’s game plan.

“They’re very fundamentally sound, usually,” Davidson said. “I know it’s early in the year and it’s hard for anybody to be very fundamentally sound this early, but I guess it’s going to come down to who has a compete game and makes the fewest mistakes.”

As for the Black Knights, Davidson is under no illusion that his team is in midseason form, admitting there are still some areas that will require some work for West Memphis Christian to resemble the state championship squad from last season.

“The jamboree last week helped us see some things we need to work on and some of those things we’ve got ironed out and some we’re still spraying starch on,” Davidson said. “So, we’ve got to keep ironing.” The biggest question mark for West Memphis Christian heading into Week 1 is the offensive line, with three new starters on the Black Knights front-five. Aside of earning an opening week win, Davidson says that second biggest takeaway from tonight’s action will be to watch how the newbies up front communicate with each other.

“I want to see the offensive line communicate together on their blocks and the veterans, who aren’t really veterans because they’re still babies themselves, but I’ve got Sam Ritter and Daniel Rivera who both started on that state championship team, and I need to see them help these younger guys through communication and execution,” Davidson said. “The line and the trenches is what makes everything click.”

If the offensive line has problems quieting the disruption of the Macon Road Baptist defensive front, look for the Black Knights to utilize more outside plays, such as sweeps, counter sweeps and speed sweeps.

Defensively, with eight new faces on the defensive side of the ball, the Black Knights will focus on limiting the effectiveness of Macon Road’s full back trap and buck sweep, facing an offensive very similar to their own.

“They run a double win set, kind of like what we do and that makes it very hard to defend,” Davidson said. “It’s always hard to stop your own stuff. But, they mainly run a full back trap and a buck sweep and if we can stop that we’ll be fine. We’re still just trying to learn how to fly to the football and make sure we wrap up and tackle.”

Tonight’s season kickoff at West Memphis Christian is slated for 7 p.m.