Church Announcements

It’s praying time! Join us in our prayer conference on the prayer line every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. You are welcome to join in and pray or you can join in and listen in as others pray. The call is free to all, dial 13022021108 and it will ask for code 550989. Please pray for our kids, family and world.

• First Baptist Church,

200 N. Missouri St., West Memphis: Fall Roundup/AWANA sign-up Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Live petting zoo and train rides, great giant water slide, free sno-cones and lots more. Giveaways including one free 50” Flat Screen TV (must be present to win). Wear your one piece swimming suit and bring a towel. (Two piece suits must have a T-shirt over them). AWANA starts Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

• House of Prayer Church of God in Christ,

Edmondson: Fun For Kids every Saturday morning starting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games, teaching, prizes and food for ages four to 13 years old. We can pick them up in the Edmondson area. Call Missy Louise Brewer at 870-514-0017.

• I’m A Part Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Vanderbilt, West Memphis: Celebrating Men and Women Day Sunday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Guest church and pastor will be Rev. Otis Davis and the First Baptist MBC of Earle. Sis. Josephine Tutton, sponsor. Rev. A. K. Parham, host pastor.

• Midway Baptist Church, 2022 Hwy. 147, Proctor: ‘Ready for a Life-Change’ Sunday, Sept. 2nd through Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. to hear Bro. Darrell Hayes for the solution to all of life’s issues. Call 870-733-2248 or 870735-5983 if you need a ride.

• Mt. Calvary Church,

2101 E. Jackson, West Memphis: Pastor Gary Hibbler Appreciation Banquet Friday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Terry’s Event Center in West Memphis. Tickets are $10. Celebrating Annual Choir Day Sunday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Guests will be Heavenly Peace, Worship & Ministry, Morning Star, Mt. Vernon, Greater Bethleham, New Beginning of West Memphis, Mt. Beulah, and New Beginning of Crawfordsville. M.C. will be Evangelist Elizabeth Powell. Come out and help life up the name of Jesus. Sis. Diane Robinson, sponsor. Gary Hibbler, pastor.

• New Lehi Church:

Celebrating Pastor’s 16th Pre-Anniversary Program Friday night, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker and church will be Rev. Sammie Beason of St. John MBC/Hughes along with other visiting churches. Climax is Sunday Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Stanley Knighten of Mt. Vernon/Clarkedale, along with other visiting churches. Come out and help celebrate this grand occasion. Sis. Kathurine Ladd, sponsor.

• New Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor: New Mt. Pleasant will be having our Annual Men and Women’s Day Program on Aug. 19th at 3 p.m. Pastor K.C. McKinney and First Baptist of Edmonson will be our special guest for the day. Other guests include: The Word on the Move Ministries, St. John M.B. Church of Hughes, Keeping it Real Ministries of Crawfordsville, and Bridging the Gap Ministries of Blytheville. The program is sponsored by Minister Anita Lee. Host pastor, Betty Jenkins.

• New Saint Paul Baptist Church, 326 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Annual Women's Day Program this Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. at New St. Paul Church. Ms. Thelma Gates of Pilgrim Rest in West Memphis will be the speaker. Mrs. Lois McWright is the program chairperson. The members of New Saint Paul are asking that you come and fellowship with us. Join us in celebrating our annual Women's Day Program.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Annual Usher Day Sunday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Special guest Bishop Michael Robinson and G.M.C.C. and many, many others. Come out and be blessed. Bro. L. C. Gray, sponsor. S. J. Parker, pastor.

• Old St. Paul News:

Celebrating 27th Love Day of Pastor Frederick and Sister Eair Anthony on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Special guests are Dr. Lee O. Adams and The Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family of Jericho. No children’s church or youth service Sunday, Aug. 19. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

• Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 3091 James Mill Rd., Crawfordsville: Celebrating Annual Choir Day Sunday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Guest choirs include: St. Luke of Earle, Shady Grove, New St. Paul, Mt. Olive and I’m A Part all of West Memphis, First Baptist of Earle, Mt. Vernon of Clarkedale and many more. Sponsored by the Choir. Nicole Reed, director. Patricia Moore, president. Antwan Stinnett, pastor.

• Walk In Truth Ministry, 383 Hwy. 77 N., Sunset: Presents their 2nd Holy Convocation Friday night Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. with speaker Evangelist Mary Davis of Peoria, Illinois. Also Saturday Aug. 18 at 12 noon with Bishop Johnson to bring the Word. Special guest Arch Bishop Howard Collier of Springfield, Illinois. All are welcome!!

