HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, August 18, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Others are generous to you at this time, and in return, you will be generous to them. There is a feeling of mutual generosity that is uplifting.

Partnerships are blessed at this time. You feel close to partners, spouses and dear friends. If someone needs your help, you will be there for that person.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are inspired to do good through your work, whether this is direct or indirect. You might help co-workers, or you might work for a nonprofit organization.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are in touch with your muse, which is why you're entering a very creative time in your life. Enjoy the arts. Enjoy working with children.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You feel affectionate and generous toward family members now. Perhaps someone feels this way toward you as well? This is a good time to work together for the benefit of everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You won't hesitate to speak up about your concerns for your everyday surroundings and your everyday contacts. You feel the need to be heard.

LIBRA (Sept. to Oct. 22) Although you see ways to boost your income, many of you will use your wealth to benefit those who are less fortunate. Kindness is the most important thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you feel compassion for others. This is why you will welcome any opportunity to do charitable work on behalf of those who are less fortunate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Because your idealism is aroused, you're more in touch with the spiritual side of your personality. This is why religious, spiritual and mystical subjects will attract you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might over-idealize a friend or a member of a group today. Be careful about being misled and disappointed later on. Keep your head in the clouds, but your feet on the ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If you can use your influence with someone powerful to help those who are less fortunate, you will do so at this time. The truth is, we're all in this big soup together. What is done to one is done to all.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Travel plans look exciting! You have a chance to explore ideas, concepts, places and institutions that will enrich your life.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive and friendly, and always warm, courteous and confident. You also are intelligent and self-motivated. This year it's time to take a rest. It's a slower-paced, wait-and-see year. Learn how to cooperate with others. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be relaxed and easygoing. Focus on business and personal relationships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)