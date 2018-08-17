In Search of Satisfaction

‘Time in the Word’ By Clayton Adams

The Rolling Stones song, “I Can't Get No Satisfaction” reflects the emptiness of the human soul as it chases after things. Mick Jagger said it reflects his experience in America during the Rolling Stones early years in America.

Work is one of the things we try to find satisfaction in. Work is a blessing and a curse. Work is a way to earn money to buy food, clothes, shelter, etc. but it was never intended to fulfill the human soul.

The curse of work came as the result of original sin. Surely you know the story.

Adam and Eve the first man and woman created by God were told not to eat the fruit of two trees in the middle of the Garden of Eden. Guess what they did. They ate the fruit! You and I would have sinned just like Adam and Eve.

Labor and work came from sin.

As punishment, God cursed women to suffer while pregnant and in delivery. (Genesis 3:16) God cursed the man with having to work and earn his living by the “sweat of his brow.” (Genesis 3:1719) On a side note, the conversation between God, Adam, Eve and the devil is very interesting. This is where the blame game began. When something goes wrong, blame someone else or blame God.

America has perfected this game.

I have traveled to many countries and noticed the same thing among all people – work. Everyone works, some to live and some to survive. We live, work then die. There must be something more meaningful to life? Jesus asked a question for us to consider, “What does it profit a man if he should gain the whole world but lose his soul?” (Mark 8:36) King Solomon wrote, “So I hated life, for the work which had been done under the sun was grievous to me; because everything is futility and striving after wind.” (Ecclesiastes 2:17) Solomon conducted his own experiment and found that everything he did came to futility – go ahead and read his story for your self.

Do you work to get ahead of your neighbors? Do you work to pay for your home, a car, nice clothes?

Have you found yourself working hard and getting farther behind in bills and that you get no satisfaction? Something must change but what?

Each one comes into the world with nothing and each one leaves with nothing except for that which is eternal. What is eternal?

Your God given spirit and soul is eternal.

Jesus tells the story of a man who thought he found his “satisfaction” in his work – so caught up in his work and storing up money and goods for the years to come. He was wrong. God asked a haunting question, “You fool!

'This very night your soul is required of you; and now who will own what you have prepared?”

Friend, after you die, who gets what you worked so hard for?

You work hard storing up money and things for someone else to have.

Perhaps you “can't get no satisfaction” in this life and like king Solomon said, you find yourself saying, it's all for nothing, it's like trying to catch the wind.

Satisfaction will not be found in money, things or even pleasure, only God can bring satisfaction into your life through a personal relationship with His Son, Jesus the Christ.

Solomon gives a final warning, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.”

(Ecclesiastes 12:13-14) Will you end your life in search of satisfaction or being satisfied in Christ?

Clayton Adams has a message of faith he would like to share with the community. He would also like to hear from you. E- mail him at claytonpadamslll@ gmail. c om.