Marriage Licenses

Aug. 8 Preston L. Thomas, 77, and Mattie A. Love, 78, both of Turrell Alaa Arar,19, and Kimerly A. Gorney, 20, both of Tupelo, Mississippi Charles C. Parker Jr., 37, and Desiree Ciaramitaro, 31, both of Marion Gerald Woods, 49, and Sheritia L. Newsom 44, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Argel H. Escobar, 31, and Miriam P. Bernal, 29, both of Memphis Aug. 9 Jacob W. Pipkin, 40, of Nesbit, Mississippi, and Pamela R. Goolsby, 45, of Hernando, Mississippi Aug. 10 Leonando Espinosa, 33, and Guadalupe C. Tong, 39, both of Memphis Johnny A. Mack, 36, and Sarah T. Edwards, 47, both of Memphis Herlinda F. Vargas, 25 and Claudia Y. Mendoza, 29, both of Memphis Aug. 13 Jason M. Jenkins, 37, and Ana C. Monsibalo, 25, both of Memphis Jonathan J. Sanders, 28, and Erandy C. Hall, 28, both of West Memphis Matthew D. McCoy, 32, and Gloria S. Wagener, 31, both of West Memphis Edward J. Kolton, 46,and Brittany E. Malone, 27, both of Holly Springs, Mississippi Virgie J. Bland, 64, and Cynthia G. Holloway, 48, both of Turrell Sergio Guzman, 36, and Cintia M. Serrato, 27, both of Bartlett, Tennessee David Marquez, 31, and Neya Aguiar Avila, 30, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Aug. 14 Octavio Cruz, 43, and Helen L. Fruitticher, 64, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 1 Marqus Holmes vs. Nakecia A. Holmes Aug. 3 Michelle Shundreca Johnson vs. Marcus Antonio Davis Shelia Grant vs. Ousmane

Diallo

Aug. 6 Candance Jones Britt vs. Marcus Britt Aug. 7 Aleshia Brown vs. Anthony

Brown

Aug. 8

Demetri Young vs. Erica

Jeffries

Sharon Wells vs. Gerald

Wells Aug. 10 Kayla Badgett vs. Tanner Badgett

07-30-18 – 8:02am – 853 Belle Rive – Persons in Disagreement 07-30-18 – 7:00am – 541 Par Found Property 07-30-18 – 9:00pm – 408 E. Brinkley Loop #8 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 12:00am – 539 Par – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 10:41am – 423 Birdie – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 1:00am – 439 Birdie – Breaking and Entering 07-30-18 – 3:00pm – 412 W. Brinkley Loop #3 – Breaking and Entering 07-03-18 – 8:00am – 305 Toni – General Information 07-30-18 – 11:02am Highway 77 – General Information 07-30-18 – 8:00am – 3477 Highway 77 – Failure to Register 07-30-18 – 9:00pm – 406 W. Brinkley Loop #4 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 11:30am – 501 Par – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 4:30pm – 3055 I55 – Persons in Disagreement 07-30-18 – 5:30am – 127 Lori – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-30-18 – 6:45pm – 526 Countryside – Terroristic Act / Terroristic Threatening 07-30-18 – 10:07pm – 114 Henry – General Information 07-31-18 – 4:30am – I-55 North Bound – General Information 07-31-18 – 10:39am – 4005 Commercial Center Drive Theft of Property 07-31-18 – 4:13am – 175 Turner – Criminal Mischief 07-31-18 – 10:00am – 95 Cottonwood Cove Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle / Theft of Property 07-31-18 – 3:21pm – 101 Brougham – Theft of Property 07-31-18 – 6:15am – 824 Highway 64 – Assault 07-31-18 – 7:55pm – 95 Cottonwood Cove – Battery 07-31-18 – 6:55pm – 96 Willow – Assault 07-31-18 – 7:55pm – 936 Lackey – Aggravated Assault 07-31-18 – 7:55pm – 3440 I55 – Aggravated Assault 07-31-18 – 11:00pm – 413 Birdie – Natural Death 08-01-18 – 8:33am – 363 Brentwood Cove – Terroristic Threatening 08-01-18 – 9:36am – 914 Pleasant Plains Circle Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 08-01-18 – 4:00am – 175 Turner – General Information 08-01-18 – 3:00am – 3148 I55 Service – Disorderly Conduct 08-01-18 – 1:30pm – 101 Brougham – General Information 08-01-18 – 1:20pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 08-01-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-01-18 – 8:00am – 176 Shiloh – Theft of Property 08-01-18 – 6:00pm – 223 Amy Circle – General Information 08-02-18 – 12:00am – 113 Sherwood – Disorderly Conduct 08-02-18 – 6:00am – 122 Lori – Criminal Mischief 08-02-18 – 11:04am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-02-18 – 2:27pm – 484 J.E.Clarke Cove – General Information 08-02-18 – 4:00pm – Lackey Road – Battery 08-03-18 – 6:00pm – 400 L.P.Mann – Criminal Mischief 08-03-18 – 1:00am – 3148 I55 Service Road – Found Property 08-03-18 – 11:00am – 642 Riverwest Circle – Persons in Disagreement 08-04-18 – 10:00pm – 383 N. Beechwood Cove – Terroristic Threatening 08-04-18 – 10:30am – 423 Beechwood Cove – Rape 08-05-18 – 7:30am – 113 Sycamore – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 08-06-18 – 1:30pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear

West Memphis Police Reports 7/30/18 – 8/6/18

7/30/18 1:16 2313 Wheeler AVE FLEEING 7/30/18 1:42 East Broadway Avenue / South 20th Street FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/30/18 2:16 521 S Roselawn DR OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 7/30/18 6:57 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 7/30/18 9:50 1116 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/30/18 9:58 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/30/18 11:36 North Avalon Street / Gibson Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/30/18 14:00 3501 Church ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/30/18 14:35 East Jackson/South 2nd Street POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/30/18 15:15 403 S Avalon ST 4 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 7/30/18 15:58 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/30/18 16:14 2605 E Thompson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/30/18 17:34 E. Barton / W McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/30/18 17:48 404 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/30/18 18:56 610 Oxford ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/30/18 19:31 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/30/18 22:41 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/31/18 0:44 1550 Ingram BLVD A DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 7/31/18 1:50 850 Stephens BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/31/18 8:38 1105 Ingram BLVD 14B FOUND PROPERTY 7/31/18 8:38 600 block of Roosevelt LOITERING 7/31/18 9:56 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 7/31/18 10:59 605 E Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/31/18 11:03 2416 E Barton AVE C7 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/31/18 11:12 Scottwood Street / North 18th Street LOITERING 7/31/18 12:52 35.84726, 90.72248 FOUND PROPERTY 7/31/18 13:10 413 W Tyler CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/31/18 13:22 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/31/18 14:05 170 N Main ST RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 7/31/18 14:15 1009 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/31/18 16:39 North 14th/Richardson DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/31/18 17:00 Ingram Blvd / Service Road POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/31/18 18:54 798 W Service RD LOITERING 7/31/18 23:44 1917 E Broadway AVE HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 8/1/18 5:10 2416 E Barton Ave. FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/1/18 9:39 429 WBroadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 8/1/18 11:41 100 Court AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/1/18 13:08 2004 Jackson Heights CV CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/1/18 13:09 337 W Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/1/18 14:58 Denton / Service Road POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 8/1/18 15:42 405 Birch ST 7 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/1/18 18:00 111 Missouri ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 8/1/18 19:16 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 8/1/18 23:45 600 Westgate CV DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/2/18 0:16 600 Westgate CV DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/2/18 1:01 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/2/18 4:00 600 S 18Th ST ARSON 8/2/18 4:26 1917 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/2/18 4:35 1117 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/2/18 9:35 506 Vanderbilt AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/2/18 10:28 825 N College BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/2/18 12:15 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 8/2/18 14:09 18th street/ and jackson AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/2/18 14:21 809 E Barton AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/2/18 18:21 610 Arlington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/2/18 18:57 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/2/18 20:08 303 N Rhodes ST 15 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/3/18 0:19 East Broadway Avenue / South 17th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/3/18 2:25 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/3/18 5:24 303 N Rhodes ST 28 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/3/18 7:34 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 8/3/18 8:46 798 W Service RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/3/18 8:53 City TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 8/3/18 12:08 210 Tournament RD CRIMINAL MICHIEF 2ND DEGREE/ DAMAGE $5,000 OR MORE 8/3/18 12:23 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/3/18 12:56 2950 E Jackson AVE 115 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/3/18 13:00 225 N 5Th St. DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/3/18 14:19 115 S 20Th Ave. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/3/18 15:40 2007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/3/18 16:34 305 S 20Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/3/18 16:50 1903 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 8/3/18 17:00 303 S Avalon ST 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/3/18 18:22 3700 Service LOOP POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/3/18 18:37 Avalon St/ Broadway Ave. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/3/18 21:41 3010 S L Henry ST 192 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 8/4/18 2:04 East Polk Avenue/ South 17th Street BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 8/4/18 2:12 210 W Jackson AVE E5 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/4/18 2:31 221 E Jefferson Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 8/4/18 2:45 1917 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/4/18 3:35 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/4/18 5:05 E. Jackson/ 21 st FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 8/4/18 10:49 East Service Road / DeAuntae Farrow Drive CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 8/4/18 11:00 3992 E Service RD 164 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/4/18 11:22 1007 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/4/18 12:02 East Bond Avenue / Graham Street NO VEHICLE LICENSE 8/4/18 13:56 407 N 34Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/4/18 14:07 East Broadway Avenue / South 4th Street NO SEAT BELT 8/4/18 14:07 1414 Chatham Ln. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 8/4/18 17:04 Interstate 55 South at Bridgeport Road FLEEING 8/4/18 19:48 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/4/18 23:03 I-55 / MLK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/5/18 3:25 1804 Missouri ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 8/5/18 8:47 North Service Road approximately .25miles west of North 7th Street overpasscrim CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $5,000 BUT < $2500 8/5/18 11:07 850 Shephens Blvd THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 8/5/18 15:13 500 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/5/18 16:32 West Jackson/South Avalon NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 8/5/18 18:00 North Redding/ West Barton DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/5/18 21:50 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/5/18 22:05 601 S Redding ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 8/5/18 22:46 Missouri/Broadway DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 8/5/18 23:11 505 Birch ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 8/6/18 1:35 Ingram Blvd./E. Service Rd. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/6/18 3:58 800 WBroadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/6/18 4:27 1600 Block of East Broadway NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

Marion Police Reports 07-30-18 / 08-06-18