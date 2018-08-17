Supporting Blue Devils Volleyball is Cool

B.J. Curtis (left), owner of Curtis Lumber & Ace Hardware, and West Memphis Volleyball booster Mike Nelson show off a snazzy new charcoal gray Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler. The cooler is being raffled off in support of West Memphis Blue Devils Volleyball. Tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20 and can be bought from any West Memphis volleyball player or purchased at any volleyball game. The winning ticker will be drawn at the West Memphis vs. Marion game at Lehr Arena on Sept. 13.

Photo by Ralph Hardin