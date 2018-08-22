Baphomet rears his ugly head in Little Rock

The goat- faced deity’s stat-ue is unveiled in protest over commandments monument

Another post on the Times Facebook page that drew attention this weekend was a link to a Yahoo! News story concerning the arrival of a monument to the pagan god Baphomet at the State Capitol in Little Rock.

The long and winding tale of the goat-faced deity and the State of Arkansas goes back a couple of years, to when a monument to the Ten Commandments of biblical lore was erected at the Capitol, drawing protests over the perceived endorsement of a religion by the Arkansas government.

A group calling themselves the Satanic Temple countered with their desire to install a statue honoring Baphomet on the same grounds in the name of fairness and diversity.

They were told no.

But that didn’t stop the group from loading Baphomet into the back of a truck and hauling him to Little Rock. And this past Saturday, he was unveiled in all his goat-headed glory for all to see.

More than 1,800 Times followers read the article, with a few offering commentary.

“In God we trust,” offered Michael Gosa, invoking the motto inscribed on all U.S. currency. “No others.” Baphomet had at least one supporter.

“If you allow one religion, you have to allow them all,” reasoned Erin Parks.

“This is why there should be no religious monuments on any government grounds because of things like this.”

April Mora even offered a little history lesson.

“This is really hilarious because Baphomet isn't biblical at all,” she opined.

“The name Baphomet first appeared in trial transcripts for the Inquisition of the Knights Templar in the early 14th century. It first came into popular English usage in the 19th century during debate and speculation on the reasons for the suppression of the Templars. Since 1856, the name Baphomet has been associated with a ‘Sabbatic Goat’ image drawn by Eliphas Lévi, which contains binary elements representing the ‘sum total of the universe’ (e.g. male and female, good and evil, on and off, etc.). On one hand, Lévi's intention was to symbolize his concept of ‘the equilibrium of the opposites’ that was essential to his magnetistic notion of the Astral Light.

On the other hand, the Baphomet represents a heretical tradition that should result in a perfect social order, a notion that can only be understood against Lévi's socialist background.”

In any event, Baphomet’s stay in Little Rock was a short one, as his supporters were not allowed to keep the statue on display, but it did give clever photographers a chance to find just the right angle to get the monument’s picture with the Capitol Building in the background.