Lady Devils sweep Truman in season opener

West Memphis kicks the season off with a three- set victory at home

WM School District Erica Lear's first game as the West Memphis Lady Devil head coach turned out as well as could be expected on Monday at Lehr Arena.

The former Tennessee Lady Vol graduate assistant coach led her squad to a three-set sweep over Trumann in the opening game of the 2018 regular season.

The Lady Devils had little trouble disposing the Lady Wildcats, defeating them in three straight sets 25-12, 25-20 and 25-22.

Lear comes to West Memphis after a solid career as a Lady Vol volleyball player from 1998-2001 and a couple of stints of college coaching. The Indianapolis native has impressed onlookers with her attention to detail and deft knowledge of the game.

The Lady Devils dominated individual stats as sophomore Delanie Johnson made her high school debut a memorable one with 10 kills at the net to lead the offense with junior Chloe Kauffman, who also had 10 kills. Johnson also served a pair of aces and Kauffman had two blocks on defense.

Also, senior Anna Nelson led the defensive back-line effort with 10 digs and ninth-grader Presley Crader, also making her high school debut, dished out 21 assists and she led the West Memphis servers with three aces.

The West Memphis girls will return to action Thursday at Lehr Arena with a non-conference game against Walnut Ridge. Action begins at 4:30 p.m. as the Wonder Junior High squad plays junior varsity and varsity games followed by high school junior varsity and varsity contests.

By Billy Woods