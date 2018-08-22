Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Pre-Season Volleyball Clinic —

Free Volleyball Clinic for players who sign up for the 2018 Fall Volleyball season, for ages 8-12. The Girls Club volleyball program, now in its 15th year, is open to girls ages 8 to 18. To register, stop by (519 Shoppingway, in West Memphis), or call (870) 394-9426.

• Adult Co-Ed Softball Tournament — Draft-style co-ed (teams will be chosen from pool of players who sign up), with a three-game guarantee. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Tilden Rodgers Sports Complex in West Memphis. $20 per player. For questions contact Jay Holder on Facebook, or visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League Facebook page.

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 30th annual Double Devil Feast on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8oz steak, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Carolyn Chrestman 870-7334259.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

