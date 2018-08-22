Tigers announce competition for Hardaway’s first run

The University of Memphis released its non- conference schedule, climaxing in a showdown with Tennessee at the FedEx Forum

When Penny Hardaway accepted the head coaching job of the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team, he made it clear that he wanted to play the best teams in the country. Given Hardaway’s late hiring, he didn’t have much say so in the forming of this season’s schedule. Still, it appears the Tigers are moving in that direction.

The Memphis 2018-19 non-conference schedule released by the University of Memphis this past Monday does include matches against 13 teams that finished last season in the top 100, according to KenPom ratings, eight contest against teams that finished last year in either NCAA or NIT tournament play and two SEC games, including the University of Tennessee’s first game in Memphis since 2012.

Home conference games this year include contest against Cincinnati, Wichita State, UCF, UConn, SMU and Temple.

The Tigers jump straight into the fire, as Hardaway takes his top 30 recruiting class on their first road game to LSU, a team that beat Memphis 71-61 last season in Memphis, on November 13.

November 22 through December 8 will give Memphis fans their best impression of how Hardaway’s first group of Tigers will fare this season. Memphis begins that period by traveling to the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida. If the Tigers can make it past a first-round matchup against Oklahoma State, there’s a good chance Memphis will face the national champion Villanova Wildcats in the second round. Even if Memphis falls to Villanova, a third-round game could present the Tigers with a rematch against LSU or a contest against Florida State.

The Tigers then turn around to play Texas Tech, an Elite-Eight team last season, in a neutral-site contest in Miami.

After that, Memphis host South Dakota State and UAB before the highly anticipated matchup against Tennessee, who is projected to rank in the top 10 this preseason.

By Collins Peeples