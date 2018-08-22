‘Very disturbing’ Missouri street shooting causes stir

Readers weigh in on gun violence in West Memphis

While West Memphis residents have, unfortunately, become all-too-accustomed to hearing about shootings in the city, the gun violence is usually limited to latenight incidents in areas of town notorious for criminal activity.

So, when the shooting made its way to Missouri Street, arguably the most well-traveled street in West Memphis, it definitely got folks’ attention. A post on the Times’s Facebook page as the story was breaking drew more than 25,000 views in less than 48 hours as readers and social media followers offered their take on the incident and the overall state of the city.

“Very disturbing and ticks me off!” said Jane Hawley. “West Memphis is turning into a little Chicago.”

“Scary,” said Amber Mouser. “Pray for our town.”

There were many residents simply thankful they missed out on the incident.

“We had just gone through there,” said Shawn Elliott.

“This is what happened while me, Leon, and the boys were eating a few feet down the road at Taco Bell,” said Jessica Smith.

“I was driving down Missouri with my children when this happened and was only a few block away from being in this location, going to pick up a pizza,” said Autumn Masner. “The vehicle that he shot into was carrying a 6-year-old girl. Thank God she is okay, but this could’ve been much worse. In my opinion, the man who did this deserves the harshest punishment. The crime in this town is out of control. It’s not just on the east side anymore — it’s everywhere.”

“Happy my wife and kids weren’t driving through at that time,” said Kevin German.

“Traffic was blocked all down my dad’s street,” said Megan Harris. “He heard it happen. That’s so sad.”

“So scary,” said Linda Thompson. “Crime everywhere! Everyone has a gun!”

Naturally, the shooting sparked several firearmsrelated comments.

“That's why there should be more strict laws,” said Gary Taylor. “Couple of weeks ago I emailed to our district representative and never heard a word back, but you can bet your bottom dollar they have their picture in the Times with adds about being safe with firecrackers, etc. and their picture. But when it comes for them to step up about a real issue, no reply. Maybe voters can make a better decision next election.”

“Should have been a good guy with a gun at that light,” said Billy Joe Junior. “This is why more and more law abiding citizens are carrying concealed weapons,” said Joe Todd.

“It is sad that people know the problem in West Memphis but it isn't politically correct to speak out,” said Janice Hall. “Pray for change before it is too late… glad my office closed on that corner.”

There were kudos to the West Memphis Police for their quick response to the situation.

“Awesome work, WMPD!” said Jeff Thompson “Another loser off our streets!”

“Who was the shooter?” asked Roxanne Lee.

The shooter was 24 yearold Matryne Vail, who was arrested less than an hour after leaving the scene. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Police were on the scene before 4 p.m., and Vail was arrested before 4:30 p.m.

“That was fast,” said Audrey Evans.

Police were still working the scene, collecting evidence, including more than a dozen bullet casings, when the Times broke the story on social media, promising more details in the Monday paper.

“I’ll believe it’s in the next edition of the Evening Times when I see it,” said a skeptical Chris Sullivan, “but they will have the weekend to work on it, so miracles do happen.”

“This was posted while it was happening,” noted Ani Wonder. “Just wait and see.”

For the record, the story did appear, with additional details, in the Monday edition of the Times.