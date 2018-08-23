Black Knights prepare to retain crown

After a state championship win last season, West Memphis Christian looks for a repeat performance this season

sports@theeveningtimes.com When the West Memphis Christian Black Knights took the field for the first time this past Friday, the team had a much different air about them than they did when they opened up their 2017 season.

After a 1-9 campaign in 2016, the Black Knights shocked the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Class A division with an 11-3 record last season, ending in one of the most spectacular games ever played, a 56-48 overtime, state championship victory over Trinity Episcopal Day School.

The talent at West Memphis Christian, a school that had 26 players last season, is no longer a secret and new head coach Marcus Davidson is keenly aware that his opponents have taken note of that.

“I think it’s definitely going to be different,” Davidson said. “I think those guys are going to be gunning for us. The cats out of the bag. They know what we’re doing now and they know that we’re going to keep doing the same things that we’re doing. So, yeah, I think they’re going to be looking for revenge and to have the same accomplishments that we did last year.” Davidson, defensive coordinator last year for West Memphis Christian, takes over the reins of the Black Knights after the departure of Darrow Anderson who is now on the sidelines of Potts Camp High School.

The Black Knights’ plays should look pretty similar to last season, with a blitz happy, chaos causing defense and an offense that relies heavily on the midline veer, a scheme that resulted in quarterback Parker Benson carrying the ball 41 times for 162 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the Black Knights state championship

win.

Certainly, Benson, returning now as a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, has proven his ability to run. The Black Knights leader says though that he hopes to utilize his arm a little more this season.

“I would like to air the ball out more,” Benson said. “I think my footwork has gotten better as a quarterback and I’ve got-

By Collins Peeples