Catch the game on the radio…

Patriots, Blue Devils will be on the airwaves again in 2018

sports@theeveningtimes.com It’s a new football season and if you can’t make it to the big game in town or on the road, you can catch the play-by-play action on the radio.

• West Memphis Blue Devils

on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone.

By the Times Sports Staff