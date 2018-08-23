Central Arkansas looks to continue winning ways

UCA Bears set for 2018 campaign

If you believe that some teams just don't understand what losing is like, then you understand Central Arkansas.

The Bears haven't had a losing season since 2009, they are the reigning Southland Conference champions, and they've won 65 of 96 ballgames since 2010. There is a culture of winning at UCA, and you can expect that to continue under first-year head coach Nathan Brown — who not only was on staff under Steve Campbell the last few years, but also quarterbacked the Bears a decade ago. He loves his school and the coaching transition should be very smooth. Now, when it comes to returning starters, the Bears do have some question marks.

Quarterbacks like last year's star, Hayden Hildebrand, don't grow on trees, and DB/PR Tremon Smith was taken by Kansas City in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. While this program is one of a winning culture, new names will have to step up (keep an eye on QB Breylin Smith and DLAustin Norris, for instance), so prognostications with this team are a bit tough here in the summer because we don't know exactly who will step up.

First off, let's state the obvious — UCA will win more games than it will lose. The streak of winning seasons will remain intact. Now, on paper this doesn't necessarily look like a 10-win or more type team, but then again we don't know how well the backups from a year ago will perform as starters this year.

There is immense talent on this team, thanks to an excellent job of recruiting by this coaching staff and the continuity the program has had. I tend to feel like this is a team destined for around 7 or 8 wins in 2018, and then in 2019 will be back in the discussion for Southland championships and maybe more.

With Sam Houston State loaded again and programs like Nicholls (not on UCA's schedule) looking strong, a Southland title may be a reach for UCA, but if the youngins' step up? This could be an interesting situation to watch.

By the Evening Times Sports Staff