Morris, Hogs look for mass changes in new season

After finally parting ways with Bret Beliema, Arkansas and new head coach Chad Morris look to spark excitement back in Fayetteville

sports@theeveningtimes.com Following a dismal 4-8 record last season, including a 1-7 record in conference play, and finishing dead last in the SEC West, the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of few local teams that are hoping for a lot of change this season.

That change starts with the current face of the franchise, new head coach and former SMU head coach Chad Morris. The Hogs hired Morris this offseason to a six-year $3.5 million deal to replace Bret Beliema who struggled with the Razorbacks to the tune of a 29-34 record over five seasons.

Morris doesn’t come to Arkansas with the most impressive coaching record himself, but in fairness he did guide the SMU Mustangs from a 2-10 record during his first season with the team in 2015 to a 7-5 mark last season, showing he has the ability to build up a program, something which is desperately desired at Arkansas right now. Football games are won by outscoring your opponent, and that’s what Morris focused on at SMU, averaging 40.2 points per game last season. Those numbers would be more than welcome in Fayetteville after Arkansas fans watched the Razorbacks only average 13.4 points per game against teams (five total opponents) that finished last season with a top 25 ranking.

The question is, will Morris’ be able to operate his potent offensive magic in the SEC, something Beliema was unable to ever get the hang of. It may take a year or two to answer that. But, last season at SMU, Morris’ offense averaged 35 points per game against the only three teams they played that ended the year in the rankings, UCF (6), TCU (9) and Memphis (25).

Due to the gaudy scores SMU hung up last season, rumor has spread that Morris enjoys a pass-happy offense, but numbers tell a different story. Last season with the Mustangs, the offensive plays were almost dead even, with SMU 37.5 passing attempts per game and 37.4 rushing attempts per contest.

Mustangs starting quarterback Ben Hicks did throw for over 3,500 yards and 33 touchdowns, but SMU also boasted a 1,000-yard rusher in Xavier Jones, 1,075 yards to be exact, and two 500-plus yard running backs.

And if Morris is to get the Hogs back on track, the running game is where it’ll start, according to an interview the new head hog gave 247 Sports.

“I think you’d say we’re a two-back, run-oriented, playaction shot football team,” Morris said. “It’s who we are.

We’re going to run the football. We want to run the football and take shots down the field. I mean, that’s…if you ask me to sum it up, that’s probably it. We’re a two-back, run-oriented football team…that believes in taking shots and doing it at a fast pace.”

Currently, unofficially, the Arkansas quarterback race is down to two gun slingers, 6foot-3, 211-pound sophomore Ty Storey and 6-foot-7, 230pound sophomore Cole Kelley. Experience-wise, Kelley has the upper hand, throwing for 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions last season in eight appearances. Storey, however, as of a week ago, had been getting equal reps with the first team offense.

With the question mark at quarterback, it would only make sense that Morris will play to his strengths, and his strengths come in the form of a “healthy running back room”, according to Morris.

Arkansas currently has six running backs vying for a starting spot. Of those six backs, 5-foot-11, 209-pound Devwah Whaley definitely comes into the season with the most experience, starting 11 of 12 games last season and picking up 559 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Of course, even with an explosive offense, it’ll be hard for Morris and the Hogs to turn things around if the defense resembles that of last season, a squad that got scorched to a tune of 35.6 points per game, only holding Florida A& M (3-8 overall) to under 28 points.

Changing the defense will start with the defensive front knowing their role and executing their responsibilities, according to Morris’ interview with 247 Sports.

“These guys, No. 1, they’ve got to keep them off those linebackers,” Morris said.

“That’s first and foremost.

Obviously, playing with their hands and getting off blocks.

But, their main job is occupy their gaps and keep those linebackers free and let those two, three linebackers make some plays. As much movement as we do with our defensive line, that’s one thing these guys have got to do.”

In special teams, the kicking spot appears to be junior Conner Limpert’s to lose. Limpert went 8-of-9 last season, missing his only field against Ole Miss but making up for it with a 34-yard game-winning score. Limpert’s longest field goal of last season came in Week 5 against South Carolina from 48 yards out.

The new-look Razorbacks open the season September 1 at home against Eastern Illinois with a 3 p.m. kickoff and jump into conference play on September 22 when the Hogs travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers.

By Collins Peeples