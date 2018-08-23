New-look Rebels prepare for exciting season

With a new shot caller and a new face of the program, Ole Miss looks to enjoy their season despite the lack of possibility for postseason play

sports@theeveningtimes.com Though the Ole Miss Rebels won’t make the postseason again this year due to their NCAA sanctions, the Rebs are still gearing up for what should be an exciting season with an overhaul in many key areas.

First of which is head coach.

After a 6-6 season last year as the University of Mississippi football program was being dissected from the NCAA due to infractions that happened under the watch of former coach Hugh Freeze, interim head coach Matt Luke has lost the “interim” tag and become the school’s newest head football coach with a four-year $12.6 million contract. Perhaps the second most noticeable change will be the face staring the season under center for the Rebels, though it’s certainly one that Ole Miss fans remember from last season. Jordan Ta’amu sits comfortably in the drivers seat this year as Mississippi prepares to kick their season off.

After missing the first five games of the season last year, the Ole Miss senior finished the season with 1,682 passing yards and 11 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his 173 total pass attempts. Look for Ta’amu to also make an impression with his feet. The Rebels quarterback is also the team’s lead returning rusher from last season according to yards per rush, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Returning to help Ta’amu out are his friends, receivers A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and DeMarkus Lodge, part of a Rebels returning receiving core that made up of 80 percent of Ole Miss catches last season and 93 percent of the Mississippi touchdown grabs. Leading the pack, Brown returns with a 79.8 percent catch rate last season, which is made even more impressive when mentioned with the stat that the Ole Miss junior, who totaled 1,252 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season, ran average routes of 16.7 yards per catch.

And, though he won’t catch a pass or make a tackle this season, Ole Miss has another new face on the field, Landshark Tony. The Landshark replaces the Black Bear as the University of Mississippi continues in search of a mascot to take the place of long standing and controversial mascot Colonel Reb.

The new-look Rebels take the field for the first time September 1 when Ole Miss travels to Texas A& M for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

By Collins Peeples