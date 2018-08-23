New season, new look: Earle Bulldogs

Earle takes the field with several key changes in hopes finishing last year’s goal and playing for a state title

sports@theeveningtimes.com Perhaps no other team in Crittenden County has undergone as much change during the offseason and is hoping for a different outcome to the season than the Earle Bulldogs.

Led by current Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. last season, Earle stumbled in their opening game and then reeled off 10 straight victories, heading into the semifinal round of the 2A state playoffs with a 10-1 record and a truck load of momentum.

However, a day before the semifinal game was set to take place, Earle forfeited their entire season after the school discovered the use of an ineligible player who participated in every game that season.

A heartbreaking way to end the season, Earle head coach Albert Coleman says the feeling of sorrow surrounding the disqualification has turned into motivation as the Bulldogs prepare to kickoff the 2018 season.

“It’s motivation,” Coleman said. “I fee like we were pretty much a lock to win the state title with the year we had. You can’t get last year back. The only thing you can do going forward is make sure everything’s in order and play ball. It was a learning experience. We grew as a team and as a community from it and that will never happen again.

Our kids are actually really motivated… Last year left a bad taste in our mouths. We understand the process, but the only thing we can do is use that as a stepping stone and we’re going to motivate ourselves and our community to get behind us and we’re going to make the same run again.”

If the Bulldogs are going to make that run though, they’re going to have to do it with a face behind center. Replacing the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Bohanon is 5-foot-4, 145-pound senior Tavarius Thomas.

Thomas, who is featured later in this Pigskin Preview, played as a receiver last season for the Bulldogs, but was asked to try out for quarterback and never looked back.

“When Coach asked me to play quarterback, I just couldn’t let my team down,” Thomas said. “So, I said yes and I’ve been working all summer. The team, they like me playing quarterback because we can do more things and I’m constantly working to improve.”

Gone will be the long balls from last season, but what Thomas lacks in his deep passing game he makes up for in deceptiveness, according to Coleman.

“T (Thomas) is a different animal in space,” Coleman said. “He’s so small. The only thing is that one person can bring him down. That’s the difference. With Gerry, one person wasn’t going to bring him down. If he chose to run over you, he was going to run over you. Nobody was going to stop him. T is more sideline- to-sideline. He has a different level of juke to him.

But, we feel like he gives us the best chance to win at this point.”

But just because Thomas may not run over as many people as Bohanon did last season, that doesn’t mean that the Bulldogs are lacking in the power-running game.

Enter, junior bulldozer Jaylon Coopwood. Coopwood, who doubles as a nose guard on defense, weighs in at six-foot, 265-pounds and has been moved from the offensive front to fullback this season.

“He’s still pretty fast and pretty strong,” Coleman said.

“If we can get him to lose a little weight, he’s going to be a dangerous force in the backfield.”

Though Thomas and Coopwood are both new to the Bulldogs backfield, they will be running behind an offensive line full of returning starters.

The changes continue on the defensive side of the ball, however, with the most noticeable difference being the lack of former middle linebacker Cordell Chase who graduated after last season.

Replacing the Bulldogs leading tackler last season as the cornerstone of the Earle defense will be the Bulldogs second leading tackler last season, 5-foot-6, 170-pound senior Jalille George.

“He’s so much faster,” Coleman said of George compared to Chase. “Cordell was great but Jalille is that much faster.

He gets to the ball quicker, but he’s not as strong as Cordell was. So, it’s kind of a give and take, but he’s had a good summer.”

The new-look Bulldogs take the field for the first time this season when Earle hits the road, traveling to Central High School in West Helena on August 31 for a 7 p.m.

kickoff.

By Collins Peeples