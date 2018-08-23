Professional football returns to Memphis

The American Alliance of Football, a start- up football organization, is giving Memphis another shot at hosting a pro team

sports@theeveningtimes.com Professional football is making its way back to the Bluff City, with the American Alliance of Football announcing that Memphis has been one of eight cities selected to host teams in the new league.

The AAF plans on kicking off its inaugural season Feb.

9, 2019, after the Super Bowl. The new football organization hopes that by not competing with the NFL and providing fans with 3-4 months of football after the NFL season concludes, that it will find success. Fans of professional football in Memphis hope that with the AAF season kicking off right after the Super Bowl, therefore avoiding competition with the NFL, the new league will thrive.

The Greater Memphis Chamber hopes that another professional sports outlet in Memphis, joining the Memphis Redbirds and Memphis Grizzlies, will provide more jobs at the Liberty Bowl, more money to local restaurants and bars and simply give Memphis natives more entertaining options of how to spend their free time.

Joining forces with Memphis in the new eight-team AAF will be Orlando, Atlanta, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Birmingham, San Diego and San Antonio.

Each team will consist of 50 players and games will have no television timeouts, making for 60 percent fewer commercials and, hopefully, a 150-minute game-time as opposed to the NFL’s 180minute game-time average. In keeping with the spirit of shorter games, the AAF play clock will last 30 seconds, 10 seconds shorter than the NFL play clock and two coach’s challenges per team will be the only replays.

Also, although the season will kickoff next year, there will be no actual kickoffs in the AAF, with each drive beginning on the offensive team’s 25-yard-line.

Former NFL player and head coach Mike Singletary has been dubbed as the first head coach of the Alliance Memphis team. Singletary spent 12 seasons playing in the NFL, making it to 10 Pro-Bowls in that time. As a head coach in the NFL, Singletary went 18- 22 between 2012 and 2010, enjoying an 8-8 season before falling to 5-10 in his final season at San Francisco.

Of course, this isn’t Memphis’ first venture into professional football. After the Tennessee Titans found a temporary home in Memphis on their way between Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, Memphis has tried to fill the gap several times.

There were the Memphis Southmen/Grizzlies of the WFL, the Showboats of the USFL, the Memphis Pharos of the Arena Football League, the Memphis Xplorers of the af2 and, of course, most recently the Memphis Maniax of the XFL, none of which lasted longer than six seasons. In the Maniax only season in Memphis in 2001, the team drew just north of 20,000 fans per game.

By Collins Peeples