The new face of the Patriots

Marion’s biggest offseason change came at head coach with the hiring of Keith Houston

sports@theeveningtimes.com After a 5-7 season last year that ended with Marion being eliminated by Texarkana in the opening round of the 2017 Arkansas 6A Football State Playoffs, the Patriots take the field this season with a new leader on the sideline, as Keith Houston replaces former Marion coach Jed Davis.

Though he spent time as an assistant coach at East Central Community College and Faulkner University, it is the first head coaching job for the 35-year-old Philadelphia, Mississippi native and he’s relishing in his opportunity to make an impact with the Patriots.

“I would just like to say thank you to the Marion community,” Houston said. “It’s truly a blessing to sit right here in front of you guys and say that I have the opportunity to become the head football coach. You’re looking at a guy who beat the odds and got an opportunity to do something when I was told, ‘You’re never going to do anything.’” While, at Faulkner, Houston spent three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, particularly working closely with the Eagles secondary. Under Houston’s guidance, the Eagles went from having the strategically worse defense in the country to ranking in the top-10 NAIA schools nationally and winning back-to-back Mid-South Conference Championships. In his last two seasons at Faulkner, the Eagles went 9-3 in each campaign, Off the gridiron, Houston comes to Marion with degrees from the University of Mississippi, where he played safety and tight end, in criminal justice and African American studies and also brings with him his wife Deidra and two children – Miley, 9, and Keith Jr.,, 7.

By Collins Peeples