Thomas leads the pack

Earle senior Tavarius Thomas will open up the season under center for the Earle Bulldogs

For the first time in four seasons, there will be a new face behind center for the Earle Bulldogs when Earle takes the field at Central High School in West Helena on August 31.

With Gerry Bohanon Jr. now calling shots at Baylor University, senior Tavarius Thomas takes the reins of the Bulldogs as Earle hopes to erase the bitter taste of last seasons disqualification prior to the semifinal round of the Arkansas 2A state playoffs and make another run at a championship.

Thomas says the Bulldogs feelings about last season’s disqualification have turned from those of sorrow to inspiration over the summer and that it serves as motivation for Earle just over three weeks away from season kickoff.

“It’s an advantage to our team because we know how we got put out wrong last year,” Thomas said. “So, we’re not trying to out like that no more.”

At just 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds, the 17-year-old Thomas brings a much different look than that of 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bohanon. The Bulldogs game plan, however, remains the same.

“We’re not changing a lot,” Thomas said. “We’re still going to run the same plays.

It’s just going to be a different look, going from a taller quarterback to a shorter quarterback. The run game is going to be more powerful. The passing game is going to change a little bit. It’s still going to work.”

Likewise, Earle head coach Albert Coleman says he hasn’t spent his summer nights trying to reinvent the wheel but that the read-run attack will be more prevalent, a perfect fit for the smaller Thomas according to Coleman.

“Actually, the playbook is the same,” Coleman said.

“We’re going to do more read-run than before. Actually, I think he has an advantage, being the size that he is, in the read-run set. If you have a downhill running back like a Quinlan Allen or a Jaylon Coopwood going downhill, he might get lost in the shuffle and you might not be able to see him behind the line and the running backs.”

Full of returning starters, the Earle offensive line should be Thomas’ best friend this season. Another advantage for the former Bulldogs wideout is an extensive knowledge of the playbook and of how his receivers’ routes should develop.

“I know when the ball is supposed to be thrown out,” Thomas said. “I know how the routes are supposed to be run. So, that gives me an advantage because I know where y man is going to be at all times.”

Though Thomas didn’t train under Bohanon last season directly, he has been able to benefit from the former Earle quarterback’s knowledge some this summer when Bohanon returned to Earle during a break from college practice to work with his former teammates.

“He taught me a lot,” Thomas said. “This past summer, we’d be practicing and Gerry would come in from Baylor sometimes and work with the quarterbacks and teach us techniques and dropbacks and stuff and how to hit the receivers at the right time.”

Certainly, Thomas is attempting to learn a lot in a short amount of time and is attempting to fill big footprints left behind by his predecessor. “It’s huge when you’re talking about going from a Division 1, nationally ranked quarterback to an unknown,” Coleman said. “We’re getting there though. T’s hungry and eager to learn what to do. He just lacks the reps. He’s getting the same reps now that Gerry got when he was in 9th grade. So, there’s a big difference.”

But the fact is that Bohanon is gone and the Bulldogs now belong to Thomas and his pack of fellow seniors, a group that won their conference championship in their freshman year. Four years later, Thomas says their goal is the same, to leave Earle with a state title.

“Everybody was saying that we ain’t going to be nothing,” Thomas said. “You see a lot of stuff online, saying we ain’t going to be nothing without Gerry. But, he wasn’t the only one on the team. He was a big help last year, a lot of help. But, he wasn’t the only one on the team. We got a lot of seniors out here that have been together since 9th grade and we still have the same goal. We’re trying to constantly improve and fight towards our goal; win the state championship and bring it back to our community.”

By Collins Peeples