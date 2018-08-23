Tigers look to roar into new season with new look

Memphis will have new faces at quarterback and wide receiver this season after displaying a dynamic passing attack last season

Following a 10-3 season that saw the Tigers come up one point shy at home in the Liberty Bowl, the University of Memphis is preparing to take the field again in what Tigers fans hope will be an even more productive year.

If that’s to ring true, however, a lot of new pieces will have to fall into place quickly for Memphis, most importantly finding a place for graduated Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson. Ferguson led the Tigers with 4,257 passing yards and 38 touchdowns through the air last season.

This season, it’ll be either junior Brady White or sophomore David Moore who calls shots for the Tigers.

Head coach Mike Norvell has expressed in no uncertain terms that his quarterbacks will be dissected very carefully as Memphis prepares to open the season on September 1 at home against Mercer, watching everything from their throws, to on-field leadership to footwork. As of Memphis’ second full week of practice, there had not been a starting quarterback named with both signal-callers splitting practice time with the first team.

Of course, another big question for Memphis is, who will lead the Tigers in receiving this year? Last season, everybody played for second behind the 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns hauled in by current Chicago Bears wideout Anthony Miller. This season, junior John Williams, redshirt sophomore Damonte Coxie, redshirt senior Kedarian Jones, freshman Kenny Gainwell, redshirt junior Tony Pollard, junior transfer Antonio Gibson and redshirt junior Mechane Slade make up the Memphis receiving core.

Out of those seven pass catchers, Pollard had the most productive season for the Tigers with 536 yards and four touchdowns. In fairness, this is both Gainwell and Gibson’s first season with the team.

More than likely starting the season off at running back for Memphis will be Taylor Patrick Jr., a junior who quietly picked up 866 yards and 13 touchdowns on 157 carries last season in the Tigers passhappy offense. During preseason camp thus far, the Tigers defense has appeared to excel in creating havoc in opposing backfields, something Memphis will rely on if it is to cut down on the dismal 32.5 points per game it gave up on average last season.

One thing is certain though and that’s that the University of Memphis believes that Norvell can reload the offense and rebuild the defense, evident by the five-year $13 million contract they signed him to this offseason.

By Collins Peeples