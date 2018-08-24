A Special Birthday Celebration

Robbie Amos will be turning 92 next week, and her family is inviting the community to come be a part of the celebration. Amon, widow of longtime former Turrell policeman Butler Amos Jr., is still a very active member of the Turrell community, serving as a missionary for the Church of God in Christ and helping the needy in her community where she still lives and works. A graduate of Booker T. High School in Memphis, Amos raised 11 children, and her family is now into its fifth generation. She has more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Join the family in celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 26, at the W.R. Golden Community Center in Turrell. “We know she is loved by her community,” said daughter Beverly, “And we love her.”

Submitted photo