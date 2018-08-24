But can you explain?

‘Time in the Word’ By Clayton Adams

Most people can tell what they believe but cannot explain why they believe what they believe. Do you know what you believe? More importantly can you explain why you believe what you believe?

The apostle Peter wrote, “… sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence.” (1 Peter 3:15) The word “Sanctify” means to “set aside” and to make Christ holy in ones life. In other words, Jesus becomes so important in your life that He takes priority over everything and everyone. When Jesus becomes the most in your life you will be on your way to explain why you believe what you believe.

How does one put Christ first in one's life? A relationship with Christ is required, (Romans 10:910). One needs to study the Word of God, “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a work man who needs not to be ashamed, rightly applying the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15). Forgiving others as Christ forgives you is required, (Matthew 6:15). These are among the basics, three practices which enables a person to put Christ first.

Every Christian needs to be a part of and actively involved in a local church. True, attending church is not required for entry into heaven but we read that we should “not forsake our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another…” (Hebrews 11:25) If you are looking for a local church to attend may I suggest just one of a few items to consider when choosing a church?

The work of your church should be more focused on those who haven't turned to Christ. Many (if not most churches) have the majority of their ministries or programs for those already part of the church. Churches should not be focused inwardly but outwardly to those not “saved.” Jesus said, “… It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick; I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners” (Mark 2:17).

Churches should be more like hospitals and rehabilitation centers than private clubs. Unfortunately, most “Christians” want their church the way they want it (focusing on themselves) instead of the way it needs to be to draw the unsaved, sick and those in need. (Acts, chapters 1-4) Why did Jesus die on the Cross? Paul wrote, “Yet for this reason I found mercy, so that in me as the foremost, Jesus Christ might demonstrate His perfect patience as an example for those who would believe in Him for eternal life.” (1 Timothy 1:16) Jesus died on the Cross to save people and we as individuals, part of a local, Bible centered, outwardly focused church reflect this work of salvation in our lives. Our lives and our churches should reflect the work Christ.

When was the last time a friend or stranger asked you, “Why are you so different?” Maybe they said it like this, “I knew there was something different about you!” Has anyone ever asked you why you believe in Jesus the Christ? If you have never been asked, 'Are you a Christian?' Why do you think you haven't been asked?

Are you ready to give a defense and explanation for what you believe? Can you explain why you believe what you believe? A good Bible teaching church (regardless of denomination) can help you prepare to answer this question.

Are you prepared? Can you explain why you believe what you believe?

Clayton Adams has a message of faith he would like to share with the community. He would also like to hear from you. E- mail him a t claytonpadamslll@ gmail. c om.