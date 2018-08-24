Church Announcements

It’s praying time! Join us in our prayer conference on the prayer line every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. You are welcome to join in and pray or you can join in and listen in as others pray. The call is free to all, dial 13022021108 and it will ask for code 550989. Please pray for our kids, family and world.

• The Agape Bible College: Registration will begin on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Second Saint John M. B. Church, 305 Ingram Blvd. West Memphis, Arkansas. Time will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. This is a Biblical College. The courses for this semester will be: The Intertestamental Period and The New Testament Church and Its Ministries. If you are interested and have any questions please contact: President Dr. James Morganfield, Jr. at (901) 229-7748 or the registrar, Martha Raybon at (901) 282-7763.

• Avondale Baptist Church, 1001 Balfour St., West Memphis: Discovery Program begins Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 and will continue every Wednesday throughout the school year. Classes from kindergarten to adults.

•Beautiful Zion M.B. Church, located at 420 S. 15th St., in West Memphis, will celebrate its 104th Church Anniversary this Sunday. Special guests will be Philadephia M.B. Church, and Pastor Antwan Stinnett will bring the message. The celebrtation will be during 11 a.m. moring worship service. The entire community is invited to come and celebrate with us. Dr. E.D. Whitfield, pastor.

• First Baptist Church,

200 N. Missouri St., West Memphis: AWANA starts Wednesday Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

• Harvest Time Christian Church, 309 S. 25th St., West Memphis: Presents ‘Winning Souls for Christ Uniting to Minister through Words, Songs and Praise’ Saturday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Sermonettes by Minister Marcus Graves and Minister Iyuana Childs. Climaxing Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Prophetess Sherry Levy of Greater Mt. Herman. Inviting the community and surrounding area to come expecting blessings from God. Envg. Zettie Jackson, chair person. Elder Charles & Lady Thompkins, pastor and 1st lady.

• Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry, 2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Women in Fellowship Program Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Co-pastor Lady Kattie Dickerson and New Faith Ministries of Sardis, Mississippi. Come out and be blessed! R. L. Hunter, pastor.

• Heavenly Peace Baptist Church, 902 E. Thompson St., West Memphis: Presents Mens and Womens Day Program Sunday, Aug. 26. Guest speakers are: Pastor Donald Wilson of Macedoina Missionary Baptist Church of Turrell at 11 a.m. and Pastor Albert Johnson of New Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church of Crawfordsville at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Gregory Powels, host pastor.

• House of Prayer Church of God in Christ,

Edmondson: Fun For Kids every Saturday morning starting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games, teaching, prizes and food for ages four to 13 years old. We can pick them up in the Edmondson area. Call Missy Louise Brewer at 870-514-0017.

• Midway Baptist Church, 2022 Hwy. 147, Proctor: ‘Ready for a Life- Change’ Sunday, Sept. 2nd through Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. to hear Bro. Darrell Hayes for the solution to all of life’s issues. Call 870-733-2248 or 870735-5983 if you need a ride.

• Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Choir Day Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Guests include New Zion, VYAA Creative Team, Mt. Zion of Clarkedale and New Beginning. Evangelist Mary Crayton, emcee. All are cordially welcome to this great celebration. Leroy Turner, host pastor.

• New Beginning Outreach Ministries Church, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: The Gospel Jubilees present ‘A Night of Musical Extravaganza’ Sunday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Several other groups will be present including Singing Melodies from Heaven. Sponsored by Michael Myles and The Jubilees. Willie James Coleman, pastor. Everyone is invited.

• New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 300 E. South St., Crawfordsville: The members are asking that you come and fellowship with us as we Celebrate our 102nd Church Anniversary Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Edward Hampton and his churches, New Lehi and Macedonia MB Church. Guest churches are: St. Luke MB Church of Earle, Mt. Vernon MB Church of Clarkedale, Macedonia MB Church of Lansing, New Lehi MB Church of Lehi, Mt. Calvary MB Church of West Memphis, New Beginning Christian Church of Crawfordsville, Tabernacle of God MB Church of Marion and Gloryland COGIC of Crawfordsville. Colors are black and white. Rev. Larry Williams Sr., host pastor.

• New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 1940 #2 Waverly Rd., West Memphis: Annual Ushers Program Sunday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. Guest will be Sis. Almeta Doss of St. Luke MB Church of Hughes. Speaker Rev. Lawrence Davis, Assistant Pastor of New Salem and many more. James Reynolds Jr., host pastor.

• Old St. Paul News: No Children’s Church Sunday, Aug. 26. Healing and Deliverance Service Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Assistant Pastor Bernice Edwards is preaching the Word of God. Grief aftercare seminar, Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

• Unity Baptist Church,

719 S. 11th St., West Memphis: Ordination service for Rev. Gregory Wells on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Churches invited are New St. Paul Baptist Church of West Memphis, Anointed Miracle Temple of Memphis, Rising Sun Baptist Church of Sunset, Spring Creek Baptist Church of Forrest City and Christian Spring Baptist Church of Memphis. Join us and celebrate this joyous occasion. Dr. Herman Coleman, host pastor.

