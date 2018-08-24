Hope House Donation Drive

Ministry will offer unique shopping experience this weekend

news@theeveningtimes.com

Local bargain hunters will want to get up early this weekend to find some great deals for a great cause.

Hope House Ministries will host a special Donation Drive fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 8 a.m.

The first 50 people in line will be allowed in, and for a $5 donation they will be given a garbage bag and a banana box. The bag can be filled with all the summer clothes you want. For a second bag, we will ask for another $1 donation.

The box can be filled with housewares, toys, books, videos, etc.

Participants can “shop” for one hour. Others in line at each hour will have their names added to a list and be allowed to be first in line the next hour. Time slots are 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

All proceeds benefit Hope House Ministries. Hope House provides domestic violence shelter for women over 18 in the West Memphis area, provides both short and long-term residency at the shelter and other services.

By the Evening Times News Staff