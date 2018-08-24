MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

GEMMI(May 21 ft©JJmn® 2 ®)

For Saturday, August 25, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be patient with co-workers today, because something might come to a head due to the Full Moon energy. Patience is the antidote to anger.

Do not overreact with romantic partners today; likewise, do not overreact with your kids if you are a parent. Life is dramatic because the Full Moon is in Pisces!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today you feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or your public reputation. This time, home and family has to win.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you because of the Full Moon energy. Therefore, be aware of everything you say and do. Pay attention.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Keep an eye on financial matters today, both your own cash and possessions, as well as those of others, especially

CANCEM.(Juna® 214 ® JinHy 22)

if you are responsible for something someone else owns. Stay sharp.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This is why relationships with partners and close friends are a bit dicey. Easy does it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Be cooperative with work colleagues today and listen to what they have to say. This is a simple courtesy. Do not jump to conclusions. (Today is a Full Moon.)

CAMMCCMN(P©c„ 224 ®Jam« 19) AQUAEMJS(JJsamio 2 ® 4 ®E®k 18)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Parents will need to be patient with kids today. Likewise, romantic partners have to be patient with each other because of the Full Moon energy, which makes everyone more emotional. Easy does it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Despite the demands of home and family, you cannot ignore your job, career or your public reputation today. That's the way it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because you might blurt out something you later regret. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Think before you speak.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A financial deal might come to a head today, which forces you to take sides. You cannot ignore the responsibilities you have for the wealth and resources of someone else.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the only Full Moon all year in your sign is taking place. This makes you a bit more emotional and inclined to overreact. Chill out.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are graceful, calm and level-headed. Justice and fair play are important to you. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle. That is why it is a time of completion and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions. The good news is you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)