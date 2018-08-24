Lady Patriots sweep Badgers in home opener

Marion wins their first game of the young season at home in three consecutive sets

By Tyler Bennett

Marion High School volleyball (1-1 overall) successfully defended their home court in Thursday’s 2018 home opener.

Marion swept the 5 A Beebe Badgers (0-3 overall), bouncing back after the season-opening loss to Wynne last Monday. The Lady Pats have now won 12 straight home openers.

The sweep (25-15,2725,25-19) came in a competitive, physical game decided by the Patriots’ ability to out-hustle the Badgers. The young Marion team showed a willingness to adapt and communicate on the court unlike a team with one returning starter should have.

“I’m extremely proud of our effort tonight,” said Marion head coach Lisa Beasley. “I don’t like to lose, and effort can be the difference between winning and losing a lot of times. If we play with the effort moving forward that we did tonight, I know I’ll be a very proud coach.”

The first set was the tone-setter as the Lady Patriots defense put on a clinic. An extended timeout and late push by the Lady Badgers in the sec____ ond set allowed Beebe to take a 25-24 lead, but three straight Lady Patriot points sealed the set. The Badgers and Patriots traded two and three point scoring runs in the third set with the difference being separate four and five point runs for the Lady Pats.

Junior Megan Adams is the only returning starter from last year’s team. As a junior, she is also the second oldest starter for the Pats along with a senior, two sophomores and two freshmen.

“My job is to keep everybody hyped up and excited to play,” said Adams after the game. “There was a lot of motivation to win tonight.

We didn’t play to the best of our ability against Wynne, but we showed we have a lot of talent tonight.”

Adams had a team-high four aces in Thursday’s game along with 10 digs.

Senior libero Meagan Tolleson led the team in digs with 17. Freshman Anna Caroline Fesmire recorded 10 kills, 19 assists and six digs.

Sophomore Camille Moncrief had three kills to go with 11 digs.

Sophomore My ah Bradley recorded five kills and three blocks, and sophomore Lilly Kemp finished with 12 assists.

The team leader in kills for the night was freshman Daedrianna Cail.

Cail had 16 kills to go with five blocks.

“Since everyone sees the title ‘freshman,’ I just want to focus on hitting the ball the best I can and giving our team as many points and scoring opportunities as I can,” said Cail. “I also play basketball, so that background as well as jumping rope and jumping on the boxes every day in practice helps me jump better and puts me in a better position to score.”

Marion’s next home game is scheduled for Monday, August 27 against Westside. The next road game is at Greene County Tech on Tuesday, August 28, and will be streamed live on marionpatriots.com.

Freshman Daedrianna Cail recorded 16 kills in Marion's sweep of Beebe Thursday night. Cail also led the team with five blocks in the game.

Junior Megan Adams led the team with four aces in Thursday's game. Adams also recorded 10 digs on defense for the Lady Pats.

Photos by Tyler Bennett