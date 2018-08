Marriage Licenses

Aug. 15 Brian K. McCaskill, 39, and Kimberly Robins, 44, both of Southaven, Mississippi John D. Rains, 40, of Jonesboro, and Jennifer L. Conlee, 33, of Marion Omar Rashad, 42, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Whitney N. Clifton, 32, of

Marion

Aug. 16 Miquel A. Aldaha, 34, and Luz M. Carillo, 34, both of Memphis Cristian Almonacid, 40, and Claudia Mina, 44, both of Marion Brandon T. Sparks, 25, and Reagan E. White, 25, both of West Memphis Joshua M. Cross, 31, of Deland, Florida, and Rebecca G. Norman, 28, of Dyersburg, Tennessee Aug. 17 Phillip J. Nichols, 42, and Deborah L. Daugherty, 41, both of Southaven, Mississippi Clarence E. Loving, 62, of West Memphis, and Brinita Granger, 52, of Marion Luis E. Alcayca, 21, and Ana K. Munoz, 21, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Jaime H. Rivero, 38, and Sheena N. Grable, 34, both of Enville, Tennessee Brian L. McKenzie, 35, and Karyn A. Hicks, 34, both of Byhalia, Mississippi David L. Johnson, 49, and Andurea Y. Lofton, 42, both of West Memphis Gabriel Garcia, 26, and Ana C. Munoz, 26, both of Memphis Jared T. Hale, 38, and Latunya Y. Bell, 40, both of Memphis Thomas R. Sink, 49, and Rita L. Wortham, 45, both of Drummonds, Tennessee Gerald Smith, 33, and Catreava Harris, 35, both of Memphis Denzel L. Johnson, 25, of Wynne, and Whitney N. Henderson, 27, of Clarendon Moises Rodriquez, 29, and Daniela S. Charles, 34, both of Memphis Matthew N. Beeler, 22, and Heather N. Coveny, 25, both of Marion Aug. 20 Julio C. Salazar, 42, and Inmelda M. Mazariegos, 33, both of Memphis Alvaro Ruelas, 54, and Norma Medrano, 51, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Melvin Milon, Jr. 66, and Magret L. Tucker, 66, both of West Memphis Gustavo Camacho, 26, and Fabiola A. Martinez, 24, both of Lakeland, Tennessee Zackery B. Rodgers, 33, and Madison K. Blalock, 25, both of Memphis Aug. 21 Rodriquez Q. Jackson, 38, and Ebony T. Hogg, 28, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 14

April A. Woodward vs. John

W. Woodward

08-06-18 – 8:00pm – 240 Manor – Criminal Mischief 08-06-18 – 8:00am – 111 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 08-06-18 – 10:20am – 452 Military Road – Threatening a Fire or Bombing 08-06-18 – 4:21pm – 824 Grandee Circle – General Information 08-06-18 – 4:45pm – 813 BLVD St. Germaine – ORD 6 08-06-18 – 4:48pm – 229 Military Road – General Information 08-06-18 – 8:39pm – 188 Ross – Welfare Concern 08-06-18 – 7:00pm – 543 Par – Persons in Disagreement 08-06-18 – 9:28pm – 132 Lori – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 08-06-18 – 10:00pm – 521 Par #3 – Violation of a Protection Order 08-06-18 – 3:04pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 08-07-18 – 7:22am – I-55 Harassment 08-07-18 – 11:59am – 656 Highway 61 – Persons in Disagreement 08-07-18 – 6:03pm – 81 Military Road – Commercial Burglary / Theft of Property 08-07-18 – 6:50pm L.H.Polk – Suspended Driver License 08-07-18 – 6:16pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law 08-07-18 – 9:00pm – 313 Toni – Theft of Property 08-08-18 – 2:05am – 1032 Highway 77 – Harassment / Criminal Trespass 08-08-18 – 3:00am – 936 Lackey – Terroristic Threatening / Criminal Trespass / Harassment 08-07-18 – 10:30am – 423 Beechwood Cove – Rape / Criminal Mischief 08-08-18 – 3:51pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-08-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-08-18 – 8:20pm – 136 Sycamore – Vehicle Fire 08-08-18 – 1:15pm – 91 Willow – Persons in Disagreement / Harassing Communications 08-09-18 – 12:27am – 174 Ross – ORD 107 08-09-18 – 4:00am – 120 Miller Cove – Theft of Property 08-09-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-09-18 – 1:20pm – 110 Pearl – General Information 08-09-18 – 12:20pm – 414 W. Brinkley Loop – Persons in Disagreement 08-09-18 – 2:00pm – 117 Chestnut – Theft of Property / Aggravated Assault 08-09-18 – 2:49pm – 109 Cottonwood – Harassing Communications 08-09-18 – 3:14pm – 311 Toni – General Information 08-09-18 – 4:00pm – 423 Military Road – Forgery 08-09-18 – 7:10pm – 102 Sherwood Cove – Dog Bite 08-09-18 – 9:45pm – 3440 I55 – Assault 08-10-18 – 3:38am – Miller Drive – Curfew Violation 08-10-18 – 12:00pm Hickory – Assault 08-10-18 – 12:00pm Hickory – Aggravated Assault 08-10-18 – 8:00pm – 809 Crittenden BLVD – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-10-18 – 5:51pm Highway 77 – Speeding / Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz / Tampering with Evidence 08-10-18 – 5:51pm Highway 77 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz / Tampering with Evidence 08-10-18 – 10:30pm – 292 Shiloh – Runaway 08-11-18 – 12:49am – 1160 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 08-11-18 – 4:30am – 419 Birdie #9 – General Information 08-11-18 – 4:00am – Highway 77 – General Information 08-11-18 – 3:30pm – 1160 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 08-11-18 – 9:11pm – 407 Birdie #1 – General Information 08-12-18 – 10:45pm – 804 Dennis Foster Cove – Criminal Mischief 08-12-18 – 7:25pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law x 2 08-12-18 – 10:49pm – 439 Birdie #2 – Aggravated Assault 08-13-18 – 3:00am – 559 Par #2 – Domestic Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 8/6/18 – 8/13/18

8/6/18 1:35 Ingram Blvd./E. Service Rd. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/6/18 3:58 800 WBroadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/6/18 4:27 1600 Block of East Broadway NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 8/6/18 8:16 711 Redbud DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 8/6/18 8:50 204 S Stonebridge CV BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/6/18 10:40 485 N 28Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 8/6/18 10:58 1230 Missouri ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/6/18 11:49 211 S Stonebridge CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/6/18 14:40 100 Court ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 8/6/18 15:53 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/6/18 16:10 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/6/18 16:12 347 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE 8/6/18 16:16 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 8/6/18 17:02 510 Balfour RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/7/18 1:03 210 W Service RD 116 PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/7/18 2:24 100 Court St. Contempt Of Court 8/7/18 2:31 2402 S Woodlawn DR BATTERY 1ST DEGREE 8/7/18 3:02 1230 Missouri ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/7/18 3:45 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/7/18 12:41 Southland Drive / Martin Luther King Drive POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/7/18 13:44 East Polk Avenue / South 20th Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/7/18 14:30 350 Afco RD HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 8/7/18 15:18 110 W Polk AVE A BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/7/18 15:58 505 Johnson ST FOUND PROPERTY 8/7/18 16:14 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/7/18 21:13 2308 Autumn ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 8/8/18 0:24 501 S 18Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/8/18 6:03 906 N Ingram BLVD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/8/18 10:29 1419 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/8/18 10:32 2003 S Service Rd. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/8/18 10:32 1800 Missouri ST 1 LOITERING 8/8/18 10:37 1230 Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 8/8/18 11:06 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/8/18 11:20 1007 Clement RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/8/18 11:38 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/8/18 12:13 West of the Ingram/Southland intersection OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 8/8/18 14:44 395 Cypress Point RD GENERAL INFORMATION 8/8/18 15:37 1007 S Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 8/8/18 16:24 1205 Proctor RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/8/18 17:20 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/8/18 17:43 503 Oxford St. BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/8/18 18:45 100q Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/8/18 22:38 400 Missouri ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/9/18 2:03 2213 E Jackson AVE NO VEHICLE LICENSE 8/9/18 4:44 1100 Missouri ST NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 8/9/18 5:02 3011 Sl Henry ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/9/18 9:03 209 Country Club RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/9/18 11:04 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/9/18 11:05 Missouri Street / West Danner Avenue BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/9/18 12:34 1007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/9/18 12:50 1007 E Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/9/18 12:52 2113 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/9/18 15:24 3401 Service LOOP LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/9/18 16:29 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/9/18 16:41 210 W Jackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 8/9/18 16:49 South 4th / Jackson NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 8/9/18 17:48 505 Johnson St. THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/9/18 23:35 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/10/18 0:27 Twist/East McAuley DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 8/10/18 2:44 South Avalon Street/ West Tyler Cove POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/10/18 2:47 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/10/18 3:04 410 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 8/10/18 3:05 1344 Missouri ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/10/18 3:28 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/10/18 11:55 4214 Grove Park DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/10/18 12:07 South 14th Street / East Jackson Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/10/18 13:38 East Jackson Avenue / South 21St Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 8/10/18 14:59 108 W Tyler AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/10/18 15:16 210 WJackson AVE G10 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/10/18 16:06 1412 W Main ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/10/18 16:34 100 Corut ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/10/18 18:05 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 8/10/18 18:08 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/10/18 18:19 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/10/18 18:29 502 Auburn AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/10/18 19:22 535 Lois Marie Cove TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 8/11/18 0:15 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 8/11/18 0:11 306 S 11Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/11/18 1:11 1204 W E Catt ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/11/18 1:17 2781 W Grove DR OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 8/11/18 2:07 626 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 8/11/18 2:34 600 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 8/11/18 7:14 898 Ingram BLVD 212 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/11/18 8:15 1550 Ingram BLVD FOUND PROPERTY 8/11/18 10:11 360 Garrison AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 8/11/18 12:00 South 14th Street / East Broadway Avenue FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 8/11/18 12:48 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/11/18 19:35 1101 S Avalon ST F1 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 8/11/18 20:54 2802 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/11/18 22:18 601 S Avalon ST 5 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/11/18 23:48 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/12/18 0:25 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 8/12/18 1:28 3500 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/12/18 2:23 100 Court AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/12/18 9:16 East Broadway Avenue / North 4th Street SPEEDING 8/12/18 10:54 300 Shoppingway BLVD 15 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 8/12/18 13:12 1850 N Avalon ST 54 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/12/18 13:36 South Walker Street / SL Henry Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/12/18 16:52 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/13/18 0:32 Broadway / Ingram PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 8/13/18 2:08 627 S 18Th ST Robbery – Aggravated

Marion Police Reports 08-06-18 / 08-13-18