West Memphis Christian looks to rebound tonight, welcoming Marshall

The Black Knights dropped their season opener last week by four points

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com Coming off a 33-29 loss to Macon Road Baptist last week, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights (0-1 overall) head into Week 2 of the season still looking for their first victory since claiming the MAIS Class A state championship in Jackson, Mississippi last year.

To earn it, they’ll have to outlast the Marshall Academy Patriots (1-0), who travel to West Memphis Christian this week fresh off a 35-20 win over Lee Academy last Friday.

Though it’s the first time West Memphis Christian head coach Marcus Davidson has faced Marshall as the Black Knights head coach, the former defensive coordinator has seen the Patriots several times throughout the past few seasons on the West Memphis Christian sideline, most recently in Week 2 of last season when the Patriots edged out a 29-21 victory over the Black Knights at Marshall Academy.

Therefor, Davidson knows he’s in store for a quality opponent tonight.

“Marshall is always well coached,” Davidson said.

“They’ve always had a winning tradition. Anytime you have that, it makes you a pretty tough opponent.”

Davidson expects to see a heavy dose of Marshall quarterback Jeremiah Jones, coming out of the Patriots backfield in a variety of ways designed to highlight his speed.

“They’re primarily a runbased team,” Davidson said. “They have a quarterback that’s real mobile. I think he runs it better than he throws it. If you flush him out of the pocket, he’s got good scrambling speed. They do a lot of sweeps and zone reads with him and then they do have some bubble and tunnel screens, but they primarily run more than they pass.”

That could mean trouble for the Black Knights, who gave up a total of 404 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries, good for 8.4 yards per carry, last week on the ground against Macon Road Baptist.

Davidson says the Black Knights defense has undergone an overhaul this week in hopes to negate some of the problems West Memphis Christian had stopping the run last week, including moving offensive players to the defensive side of the ball and spending more time focusing on the fundamentals of a defensive scheme which caused over 50 turnovers during the Black Knights state championship run last season.

“We’ve made a few changes,” Davidson said.

“We’ve moved a few people around to different assignments. We took some people who weren’t even playing defense and moved them to the defensive side of the ball. We kind of went back to some fundamentals and tried to work on some different alignments, line up correctly and not showing your hand or showing your hand and then bailing out of it.

So, hopefully, that will fix some of our woes from last week.”

Offensively, expect the Black Knights to operate similarly to how they did last week, as the offensive unit threw the ball 15 times with 30 rushes.

“We’re still going to break out a few more wrinkles this week,” Davidson said.

“We’re going to try to move the ball both passing and running, but I’m going to give a few different formations that we’ve been looking at through the camp season and some that we showed in the jamboree. But, I’m going to work off of whatever they give me and I’m going to have to see their alignments before I can do that.”

Senior quarterback Parker Benson led West Memphis Christian in both respects last week, with 127 yards and one touchdown through the air and 73 yards and a pair of scores on the ground, turning the ball over twice total.

But, if Benson is to enjoy similar or more success, the West Memphis Christian offensive line will need to step up, another area that Davidson has been addressing with his team this week in practice.

“We just worked on some individual things, pass blocking and some combo blocks with our run game,” Davidson said. “Some of it, even though you’ve worked it 100 times, it’s still new and hasn’t sunk in. I don’t know that it’s sunk in yet, but we did address it so hopefully it’ll pick up and we’ll be better. We spent an entire day just lining up and talking about who we were supposed to block on certain plays and why. So, hopefully that’ll fix that.”

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, it’s certainly too early to make a prediction about the rest of the season for West Memphis Christian. The Black Knights dropped their first two games last season, losing 13-12 to Macon Road Baptist in Week 1 and 2921 to Marshall in Week 2, before ripping off an 11-1 run which ended with a 56-48 overtime victory over Trinity Episcopal Day School for the MIAS Class A state championship.

It certainly would make Davidson feel better though to get on the board one week earlier than the Black Knights did last season.

“I’m hoping we can bounce back and capitalize on what we’ve fixed this week and get on the board,” Davidson said.

“I’m hoping that we can turn things around like we did last year, just get it done a week earlier.”

Tonight’s game between the Patriots and the Black Knights is set to kickoff at West Memphis Christian at 7 p.m.

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights run on to the field for the first time this season, last week. Tonight, West Memphis Christian welcomes Marshall Academy as the Black Knights hope for their first win of the season.

Photo by Collins Peeples