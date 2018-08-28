Culinary creations from Kelly’s kitchen

Kelly Pouncey shares a few family favorite recipes

21 oz. apple pie filling 14 oz. frozen blueberries 1c. sugar, divided White cake mix 1 stick of butter, melted 1 c. walnuts, chopped Vanilla ice cream Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 12 baking dish.

Spread pie filling in pan. Mix blueberries and 3/4 cup of sugar; spread over pie filling. Sprinkle dry cake mix over fruit. Drizzle melted butter over cake mix. Sprinkle walnuts and 1/4 cup sugar over top. Bake for 45 minutes.

Serve with ice cream.

***

Four Bean Casserole

3/4 lb. bacon, diced and fried 4 large onions, chopped 1/3 cup vinegar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. dry mustard

1 can lima beans

1 can kidney beans

1 can pork and beans

1 can large butter beans Dice and fry the bacon in a large pan. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and sauté the onions in the bacon grease. Return bacon to the pan and add vinegar, brown sugar, and mustard. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add all beans. Bake in a large greased casserole dish for 2 hours at 325 degrees.

***

Pork with Mustard Cream Sauce

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil 2 Tbsp. coarse-grained mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 lbs. pork tenderloin

1/4 cup dry white wine or chicken broth Mustard Cream Sauce (ingredients below) Stir together vegetable oil, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Rub mixture over pork, and place in a large Ziploc bag.

Chill 8 hours. Place pork on a lightly greased rack in a shallow roasting pan.

Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 400 degrees, and 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest portion registers

160 degrees, basting with wine every 10 minutes.

Slice and serve with Mustard Cream Sauce. Serves

4.

Mustard Cream Sauce

13/4 cups whipping cream

1/4 cup coarse-grained mustard

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper Cook whipping cream in a heavy sauce pan over medium heat until reduced to 1 1/4 cups (about 20 minutes). Do not boil. Stir in remaining ingredients and cook mixture 1 minute. Can be made a day

ahead and reheated.

