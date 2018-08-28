Governors unite to help blood banks

Hutchinson joins with other state leaders to address nationwide shortage

In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the American Red Cross, United Blood Services, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated Sept. 5, 2018.

National Blood Donation Week is Sept. 3-10. States with Blood Donation Days now include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Additionally, Oklahoma proclaimed the month of September Blood Donation Month. Earlier this summer, Alaska proclaimed the month of July Blood Donation Month.

The slogan for National Blood Donation Week is, “IIf one pint of blood can save up to three lives, imagine what the whole country could do!”

By the Evening Times News Staff