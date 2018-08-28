HOEOSCME HOROSCOPE

,August2®,2®18 (Maurdn 21 to Apr!19) TAUMU§(Apr!2®toMæy2®

For Wednesday, August 29, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April Do what you can to improve your health today; and also, do what you can to get better organized. You need to feel that you are on top of your game and in control.

Remember to balance your work with play. This play also includes expressing your creative talents and urges. Taurus is a musical sign, and many of you are singers.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A discussion with a parent might be significant today. Whatever happens, focus some energy on home, family and your personal life.

CANCER (June 21 July 22) Make an effort to be a clear communicator today. This means you must listen as much as you talk, because communication is a two-way street. Right?

(July 23 to Aug. 22) It's appropriate to focus on money, earnings and your possessions today. Respect your moneymaking ideas. You might have thoughts about real estate or

CANCIEE(JJannn©21toJMy22) LEO(JMy23toAtng„22)

improving your home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) With the Sun in your sign now, it's totally appropriate to put yourself first. If you don't take care of yourself, you won't be of any use to anyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Libra is the sign of fashion and haute couture. This is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. (You feel good when you dress well.) SAGHTTAMUS(N©Vo22it©©©<£=21) CAPIMCOEN(Beffi»22toJm,1$)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Members of a group — large or small — might look to you for leadership now. Don't be afraid to take the helm if others expect you to do so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Because you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents and VIPs at this time, use this to your advantage! Go after what you want. Ask for what you want, because you just might get it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You're eager to expand your horizons through further education or travel. Basically, you want to enrich and enhance your life. Great idea!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You have to consider the values of others, even if those values differ from yours. We are all alike; nevertheless, some prefer potatoes, some prefer bread, some prefer rice.

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Remember to get more sleep and more rest at this time. In addition, give some thought to how you can improve your closest relationships while the Sun is opposite your sign.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fast thinking and fast on your feet. You are also perceptive, honest and sincere. You are a perfectionist at work. This year you will simplify your life and build solid foundations. Hard work and effort will pay off. Focus your energy in one direction. Physical exercise is important. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging — any physical discipline that you enjoy.

PISCES(Mb» If to Marella 2®)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)