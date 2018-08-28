Maybe wait to post that beach selfie?

Report: Over a third of Arkansans announce on social media when they’re going on vacation

Security Baron Arkansas residents jetting off on late summer vacations should think twice before ‘checking in’ on social media, as doing so could result in a burglary.

Aware of the increased risk of break-ins during the summer period, security based review, comparison and news site Security Baron, conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans to find out how many people publicly announce on social media where and when they are going on vacation, or post online while they are away.

The ‘social media burglary’ problem is clearly a big one, with a significant proportion of vacationers unknowingly putting their homes at risk by advertising to the world that they are not at home. Security Baron’s survey revealed that Arkansans are more likely to put their homes at risk of a break in, with a staggering 37 percent confessing that they post on social media when they are on vacation, with 57.5 percent of respondents in the survey saying it had not occurred to them that posting photos of their vacation might be a security risk for the home.

It seems as soon as Americans check-in to a hotel, they check out from their worries. Not all people are worry-free however; the survey revealed that over a quarter would consider not taking an extended vacation as they don’t like the idea of leaving their home vacant. But as the saying goes, ‘If you didn't post it on Instagram, did it even happen?’ A quarter (24.6 percent) of respondents admitted that they feel a social pressure to post updates of their vacation on social media.

Security Baron has created an interactive tool which provides top tips for making sure your home is safe while you are on vacation. You can find it online at https://securitybaron. com/blog/homesecurity- tips-youre-vacation/.

From Connie James