Michael Pouncey & Family — 2018 Farm Family of the Year

Keeping the family business going 100 years strong

news@theeveningtimes.com Michael Pouncey grew up in Hughes with dirt on his hands and farming in his blood.

But like many children who are raised on a farm, once they grow up some can’t wait to leave and see the world.

Pouncey went off to college at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and earned a degree in architecture, lived in the “big city,” then worked in Memphis as a construction project manager for five years.

“I was running away from the farm,” Pouncey said. “

When I was a kid, the last thing I wanted to do was hang around here. It’s not that I didn’t like the area. I just wanted something new.”

But as the saying goes, you can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.

At age 29, Pouncey discovered that he missed working on the family farm and decided that farming was his life’s calling after all.

“You leave the farm and get out in the world and go do all that, and then you find it wasn’t so bad,” Pouncey said. “I think my primary love for what I do and what we do is the fact that it’s a long standing family business. I feel attached to it because of that. I love to farm and I enjoy all of those aspects of it. But what really speaks to me is being involved in the family business.”

The fourth generation farmer was named 2018 Farm Family of the Year. Today, the family farm in Simsboro between Hughes and West Memphis comprises 3,300 acres. While the family began in cotton, Pouncey primarily farms soybeans and wheat with a sprinkling of rice, corn, and silage on the side periodically.

The Pouncey family have been farming in Hughes since about 1900 when his greatgrandfather, Bert C. Pouncey, bought his first ground in the area. Bert had moved to Arkansas from Alabama and originally settled in Helena, where he owned a construction business that specialized in road and sidewalk construction. Helena was a boom town in those days.

After finding success in construction, Bert decided he wanted to return to his own roots and farm.

“He did well in construction but wanted to farm, which is what he had grown up with,” Pouncey said. “So he moved up here. There was opportunity up here and he had different farms. He bought and sold different pieces of ground in this area.”

Bert bought the current farm around 1925 and eventually passed it to his son, Bert Jr., who operated it until his retirement. The farm was then passed on to his father, “Bob” Pouncey, who although retired, is still active on the farm.

“He only retired about six months ago,” Pouncey said.

“He and I had been partners. I came back to the farm when I was 29 and knew this is what I was going to do. I carved out some ground that was mine that I was managing exclusively. And I’ve stuck with it.

I’m 49 now. I’ve sort of taken on a little more every year.”

When he’s not busy on the farm, Pouncey is active in Trinity in the Fields Anglican Church in Marion, and is scout master of Boy Scout Troop 225 in West Memphis.

“All of my volunteer time goes in to those two organizations,” Pouncey said. “I’m up to my eyeballs in Boy Scouts. That keeps me busy.”

Pouncey said while he still loves to farm, farming comes with a lot of challenges. Profit margins on a farm are getting tighter and tighter. And farms are increasing in size because implement prices are getting more and more expensive.

And then there are things other than the weather that are out of their control like the current tariff war, which have Arkansas soybean farmers on edge and are squeezing prices. “Right now, with the prices of soybeans, there is no profit,” Pouncey said. “It’s a loss right now. You have to be able to weather storms like this in the business.”

So will there be a fifth generation of Pounceys on the family farm?

Pouncey has three children — two sons and a daughter ages 17, 14, and four.

While he would love to see the family farm continue, Pouncey said just like he did when he graduated from high school, he’s going to encourage his children to go to college and find their own way in life.

“That will be up to them,” Pouncey said. “ I enjoy it and will do it until I retire. Any of them are welcome to try their hand at it in the future. Right now, none of them are telling me they want to be a farmer.

And that’s fine. I didn’t necessarily think I was going to do it at their ages either. Its been my experience that I am trying to equip them to be able to do whatever they want to. I’m not trying to train them to run the farm. I want them to go out in the world and find what they want to do.

“They enjoy it. It wouldn’t surprise me if all three wanted to be involved. But because I think when we are young we have saucer shaped eyes and want to go out and see the world. At least that was my experience. And then you get there and see that the world is nice, but home is too. I think though that as a young person you need to be trained and educated so you have other options.

“I enjoy it. And it is my life’s goal to improve the place and pass it on to the kids. Then they can do whatever they want with it.”

By Mark Randall