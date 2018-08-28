The Pouncey family: A multi-generational farming legacy

“We used to think the world was doing fine …Travelin’ below that Macon County Line….”

So go the lyrics from Macon County Line by Mississippian Bobbie Gentry. Michael Pouncey discovered life was mighty fine when he met Macon, Georgia native Kelly, who later became his wife when they were both in school in Georgia. Kelly was attending Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and Michael was getting his degrees in Architecture and Construction Management from Georgia Tech. He graduated two years before she did, and moved to Memphis.

Kelly graduated with a B.A.

in History and English literature in 1996, and married Michael that summer. They lived in Memphis for the first two years of their marriage, before moving out to the farm when Michael went to work with his Dad.

“I had no idea that I'd be a farmer’s wife!” said Kelly “He was an architect by degree, and working in construction management when we married. But family is very important to both of us, and that includes the family business. I had no problem with the decision. Farming is long, hard hours, but when you're working for a legacy built by your great-grandfather, it's all worth it.”

Being part of a farm family was not a new concept for Kelly.

“One of my grandmothers was raised on a farm in South Georgia. She was the oldest of eight girls (no boys) so she did a lot of work growing up.

Two of her sisters married farmers, so I have some childhood experience of working at roadside produce stands on their farms, and spending as little time as I possibly could in the big, noisy chicken house.”

This grandmother was also a master gardener and kept a large garden of her own.

“Anything I know of gardening comes from her. I have been known to keep a small garden, but not since going back to work. One of my great-grandfathers did not farm professionally, but he kept a family garden and was known for the apple trees he grafted.”

Kelly worked with the Children’s Museum of Memphis when she first moved to the area, first in education and then assisting with the Capital Campaign that extended the square footage of the museum. She left the workforce to be a stay-at-home mom after her oldest son Lee was born in 2001.

Kelly stayed active in the local community, holding positions over the years with numerous area civic and community organizations, including Junior Auxiliary of Crittenden County, serving as treasurer and finance co-chair; working in the Richalnd Elementary PTO as hospitality chair; serving as Crittenden County Library Board President, working with a Community Bible Study as a teacher and Children’s Director for the past 7 years; treasurer for the West Memphis High School Band Boosters; and working with the Memphis Dyslexia Foundation as a tutor. She is an Agnes Scott College Alumnae for the Memphis Chapter and has worked as a volunteer with the Crittenden County Youth Theatre on the set committee.

Kelly is also very active in her church, Trinity in the Fields Anglican Church in Marion.

“I’ve done everything but preach over the years.” Kelly noted with a laugh.

She has served as a reader and chalice bearer, and Director of Christian education and Director of the Outreach Committee. Kelly currently holds the position as Development and Marketing Director of DeltaARTS in West Memphis.

“Lots of folks around here know I come from Georgia, and college in Atlanta, so they assume I'm a city girl. Not hardly! Where I grew up was pretty rural at the time (not so much now), so I grew up playing in the dirt, riding dirt bikes and four wheelers with my brother on the pine tree farm behind our house, working in my grandmother's garden, hanging out with cousins in South Georgia on their farms, or exploring the mountains of North Carolina where my dad’s family is from. This life is a lot more comfortable to me than city living and I wouldn't trade it for the world!”

The Pouncey’s have three children. Oldest son Lee is 17 and is a senior this year at the Academies of West Memphis. He is very active in the Boy Scouts and is starting to work on his Eagle project. He is a talented musician — an All State trumpet player, and is Brass captain this school year. Lee is also a Quiz Bowl team member. And in keeping the “family” in being a farm family, Lee is a tractor driver.

Daughter Claudia is 14 and is a 9th grader at West Junior High. Following in her brother’s footsteps, she also plays trumpet in the school band and is also a Quiz Bowl team member. She loves horses and owns Husher which she has ridden in various competitions. She is a member of the Crittenden County Youth theatre, and she enjoys helping with irrigation on the farm.

The “baby” of the family, Jack, turned four this summer. He is in pre-kindergarten at St. Michael’s Catholic School. He also enjoys his classes at Delta Gymnastics.

Jack possesses a large outgoing personality and as Mom put it, “loves being a character.”

“He thinks he wants to be a police man, a dinosaur, or Batman when he grows up,” said Kelly.

The Pouncey family has been a multi-generational farming family here in Crittenden County for close to 100 years. Michael’s ances­tors began farming here around the turn of the 20th century.

According to Michael, “My great grandfather was the seventh son born into his family.

By the time he was old enough to inherit some of the family’s land in Montgomery County, Alabama, there wasn’t much left. So, my greatgrandfather moved off to forge his own way. He started in construction in Helena, paving the sidewalks around town. He bought and traded land in and around Hughes for many years. He built a lovely white house, one of the county show places, on top of one of three original Indian mounds on the property.”

Unknown to him at the time, this proved a very wise move.

The house remained dry and the family was safe during the 1937 flood.

“We have a few pictures of the house during this time.”

Michael said.

Michael spoke fondly about his family’s long history in the area. His grandfather loved all things about the river, and owned several boats over his career. An oil painting of one of the boats hangs proudly over the family fire place. Also, in the family home is the pilot’s wheel from one of the river boats.

Michael admits that farming as a career was one of the furthest things from his mind when he went off to college.

He worked for several years as a construction project manager before he began to feel the tug of the land on his heart.

And when he had the opportunity, he returned to work the land his family has worked

for several generations.