Bulldogs use track to prepare for run on the gridiron

Earle doubles down on conditioning, getting ready for football and indoor track season

As Earle High School gears up for its season on the gridiron, which starts this Friday in West Helena against Central High School at 7 p.m., the Bulldogs are preparing for another season simultaneously; indoor track.

Though the indoor track season, which takes place within a brief two-month window between January and February, is still a ways off, the Earle boys track squad is spending no time in preparing to defend it’s current 2A state championship in outdoor track and field.

“This year what we’re attempting to do is to continue on from winning the 2A,” said Earle indoor track head coach and athletic director Albert Coleman.

But if the Bulldogs wish to remain on top of local track world, they’ll have to knock off larger schools, as the indoor season not only puts Earle against the competition of their Class 2A rivals but includes Class A through Class 4A in Arkansas.

“The only thing with indoor (track) is that you have four classifications in there,” Coleman said. “So, it’s a lot more competitive with the bigger schools.”

Earle has shown the ability to run with the big dogs, going to Pine Bluff last season and placing third out of 12 total schools, finishing second at a meet at McGhee High School and defeating West Memphis in the relay event.

Of course, the indoor track season differs from the outdoor track and field competitions with the two biggest changes being the weather and the size of the track.

Escape from the brutal Arkansas sun surely makes for a more enjoyable run to all competitors but the different tracks can be an obstacle, running the same distance overall but doing so in a much different format.

“The track is so small,” Coleman said. “There’s so many more laps and curves. It’s just a different form of running. A 200 (meter) in outdoor track is just running a curve and a straight away. A 200 in indoor track is a whole lap around. The track is pretty much half the distance of a regular track.”

Certainly, runners may stay well-conditioned to participate in the sport.

That conditioning, however, brings about benefits in other ways as well, helping the Bulldogs during football season. Earle begins every football practice with a halfmile run followed by sprints, ab work outs and time in the weight room before moving on to their regular football practice, which concludes with football conditioning.

The Bulldogs currently have 28 players on their football roster and 20 of those players will be participating in the indoor track season.

Coleman believes that by doubling down on conditioning, the Bulldogs negate the advance that other schools may have by fielding more players.

“At the end of the day, we realize that we definitely have to be in better shape than most of the teams we go up against,” Coleman said. “When you’re a 2A school, most of your players are going to play both ways. It’s beneficial towards football and it helps towards the transition into track season. For the past two seasons, it’s been really beneficial for us to do it this way.”

Transitioning from Earle’s state championship winning track and field team last season into the indoor track season a few months away will be Alex Coleman, Donerius Crowder, Allen Coleman, Justin Brown, LeeAndre Milow, Quinlen Allen, Demetrius Johnson, Kevon Smith, DeVante Mckinney, Anthony Williams, Marquis Hurst, Montrell Blockman, Marion Smith and Tavarius Smith.

By Collins Peeples