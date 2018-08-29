MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

F®rTDnmr§ iæysAttesisi3®,2®18 For Thursday, August 30, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's easy to identify with your possessions today, which is why you might not want to lend something to someone. You might feel that you have to defend yourself for some reason.

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you luckier than all the other signs. However, it focuses your concern on yourself. That's OK. Look out for yourself!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might want to work alone or behind the scenes today. You want some privacy and the freedom to do your own thing.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You feel protective or more supportive than usual about a friend. You might even feel possessive! Oh well, we all get like this from time to time. Not

(GEMMI(May21toJam®2®)

cool, but it happens.

toAung,,22) LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might do something today that calls attention to you, like having a public argument with a loved one or something like that. Yikes! Stay chill.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today you have a strong urge to get away from your daily routine and go off somewhere to do something different. Travel or take a mental journey. Check out your own backyard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your emotional experiences are intense today. This is why encounters with others might be moody or different. Don't overreact. Stay frosty.

SAGETTAMUJS(N<o>v„22toBe®»21)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. This just requires some patience and cooperation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Guard against the impulse to be critical of someone. If you have to help someone, don't pretend to be a martyr. Be gracious about it. We all have to help each other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You'll find it hard to conceal your feelings from others today. You want to be yourself and who you really are and not hide it from anyone. Yeah!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is the perfect day to seek out some privacy, preferably at home. You want to feel safe, and you want a chance to relax.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Conversations with others are important to you today. You want to share your real feelings about something. A discussion with a sibling or relative might be significant.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic, intelligent, witty and expressive. You have organizational skills plus a strong sense of responsibility. This is a year to embrace change and new opportunities. Expect excitement and stimulation! Be ready to act fast. Make your personal freedom one of your goals this year. Enjoy travel opportunities and chances to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fastpaced year!

BOHNTOIMYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)