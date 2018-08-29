Patriots look for continued growth on the court

Along with the support of her players, first- year head coach Sarah Smith looks to help Marion tennis get into a promising position by the end of the season

sports@theeveningtimes.c om It’s a new season for Marion tennis, one that include a lot of learning for both Patriots players and Patriots head coach Sarah Smith.

New to Marion High School and to the sport of tennis, Smith stepped in at the last minute to help guide the team this season. “A week before school started they really needed somebody to coach and I told them that I would do my best and learn as much as I could to help them out,” Smith said.

What ensued was a crash course in tennis, as Smith learned reviewed informational videos to help better prepare her new team.

“I have watched some informational videos,” Smith said. “A guy who played tennis in college gave them to me. They cover some drills and the rules of the game and stuff like that.”

Smith says she’s also picking up the game from her players.

“They teach me a lot,” said Smith, who teaches biology, physical science and environmental science when she’s not guiding the tennis squad. “We’re all learning. They’re teaching me how to play and the rules and the strategy behind it and how to get ourselves into a position to get into state.”

Leading the pack of players on the court this season for Marion are Morgan Whited and Darrion Whitaker, according to Smith.

Whited and Whitaker currently hold both of the Patriots victories this season, two single wins the Marion players picked up in the Patriots first match of the season in Mountain Home. Those are the only two varsity wins the Patriots have earned on the young season, dropping all but a single junior varsity match to Jonesboro this past Thursday.

Though not on the court last season to see the team’s performance, Smith says that a summer’s worth of individual work from her players and the experienced gained briefly throughout the season so far are evident.

“A lot of them have worked over the summer to get better on their own,” Smith said. “They’ve improved a lot. I would like to see them continue to improve and maybe get in a position where some people have an opportunity to compete in either the district or state tournaments.”

The Patriots tennis team look to continue to grown and develop this Thursday, when Marion welcomes Mountain Home. The first match between the Patriots and the Bombers is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples