Caught in the Wolf Trap

DeltaARTS Administrative Assistant and outgoing Artistic Director, Sandy Kozik; Programs Director Jayme Stokes; and current Artistic Director Alex Waddell Smith stop for a quick photo outside the Wolf Trap Institute in Vienna, Virginia. The three DeltaARTS program staff attended the immersive 2018 Wolf Trap Affiliate Conference Aug. 14-17, to connect with other affiliates throughout the country and share ideas about current successes and new possibilities for community engagement. Delta Wolf Trap, DeltaARTS’ Wolf Trap Institute affiliate program, partners with schools and other community agencies to prepare our community’s youngest children for a lifetime of learning by empowering educators to use research-based, active, arts-integrated learning strategies in the early childhood classroom. For more information about Wolf Trap Institute Early Learning Through the Arts, visit education.wolftrap.org or contact DeltaARTS Artistic Director Alex Waddell Smith at awsmith@deltaarts.org.

Photo courtesy of DeltaARTS