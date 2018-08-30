Almost Dove Hunting Time

Times Outdoors Columnist It is almost time to get the gun, dog, kids, and hunting buddies and get serious.

The first of Septemver is the kick off of the 2018-19 hunting season. It’s been a long time since the last of February when hunting season shut down, with turkey season getting some time in April. There are still a few days to get all the gear ready. The foremost item is an Arkansas Hunting License. Don’t try to sneak by the wardens because the license is the first thing they ask for.

Where are you going to hunt and who with? Make sure that young hunter is with you. He will probably be up before you. Take several boxes of shotgun shells because it is easy to miss more than the 15 doves you may take. The Three day possession limit is 45 of morning and white-winged doves with no limit on Eurasian or collared doves. Make sure you can tell the difference because wardens Andy and Will definitely can!

Arkansas dove season runs from Sept. 1, 2018, until Oct. 28, 2018, the late season is Dec. 8, 2018 until Jan. 15, 2019. Probably 95 percent of the birds taken will be the first three days.

There will be many Labor Day barbecues and opening day get-togethers.

Make sure the strong drinks are after the hunt.

Also, who is driving home?

These cool days remind you that fall is coming and there will be other hunting. Squirrels have been legal since May 15 and will continue until Feb. 28, 2019.

The late part of the season is great for squirrel dog hunting. This part of the season is for easing through the woods watching for the bushy tails feeding or moving from tree to tree. Season used to open the 1st of October and it was a tradition to hunt opening morning while hoping for a cool morning. That first evening at camp was celebrated with fried squirrel with gravy and biscuits. Daily limit is 12 with a possession limit of 48 fox or grays.

Here’s a thought Papa Duck bets that never entered your mind. It’s rabbit season! Season opens on Sept. 1, 2018, and continues until Feb. 28, 2019 with a daily limit of eight with a two day possession of 16 cotton tails. Rabbits are generally not hunted until autumn and cool weather comes to the delta. The old timers say do not hunt until after the first hard frost. Some rabbits have “wolves” which is a parasite on the fur side of the skin that clears up after cold weather. Early season squirrels sometime have them also. It is imperative to have cold weather to hunt the beagle dogs, so much of rabbit hunting is late in the fall and into winter. It doesn’t get too cold to chase the bunnies.

Both squirrels and rabbits must not be hunted with a deer or big game gun. Use 22s or shotguns.

A month from now deer hunters may be in the woods if they are using a bow and arrow. Archery season opens Sept. 22, 2018, and continues until Feb. 18, 2019, which makes Arkansas deer season the longest deer season in America. Crossbows and standard bow-and-arrows are included in the archery season. The advantage of this season is the deer are not spooked and there are not many other hunters in the woods, giving the early season hunter a good chance for a buck in velvet. The biggest disadvantage is the heat and the insects. It takes some strong skeeter dope and fast processing the deer before it spoils.

For all you writers that think you can tell a good hunting or fishing story, we will be having a best story contest with a $50 gift certificate from Ann’s.

Your stories will be printed in the Times and the winner will be decided by the paper’s staff. In the near future, the rules and details will be discussed. These will be short stories of about 500 words and you will not be judged on grammar, just content. We all have favorite stores, so share them.

Fishing has been slow with catfish being the target fish. The trout fishing has been good but it is a long way to travel to a trout stream. Ronnie Tice, the pro crappie guide at Horseshoe Lake, had to cancel some client days last week because of slow fishing and he really knows how and where to catch fish. There were some descent reports last weekend of crappie under the piers, probably due to the cool snap we have enjoyed. Good fall fishing is about a month away, but many fishermen give it up to go hunting, leaving plenty of room on the lakes.

If you are having a Labor Day hunt or get together, Bonds’ store at Horseshoe has some of the best BBQ along with slaw and baked beans. They cook it the old fashioned way, long and slow using hickory and pecan. Give Natalie a call at 870-339-3381 to reserve your BBQ. Try it once and you will come back for more.

Labor Day weekend will be very busy, both on the water and in the dove fields, so be careful and considerate to other people. It only takes one mistake to ruin this holiday.

By John Criner